LifeMD Names Dr. Tara Scott as Ambassador and Clinical Advisor for its Women’s Health Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced the appointment of Tara Scott, MD, widely known as “ The Hormone Guru ,” as ambassador and clinical advisor for its comprehensive women’s health program. A respected physician, educator, and advocate, Dr. Scott will help champion LifeMD’s program while elevating public awareness around critical areas of women’s health including perimenopause, menopause, hormonal balance, bone density, metabolism, and long-term wellness.





This appointment reflects LifeMD’s commitment to building one of the most thoughtful and comprehensive women’s health offerings in the country. Dr. Scott’s voice and expertise will guide outreach, education, and program development, helping LifeMD address aspects of medicine that remain underdiagnosed and underserved.



LifeMD’s virtual women’s health program provides:

Virtual consultations that combine clinical expertise, personalized therapies including hormone treatment, and lifestyle strategies to promote long-term health,

A holistic approach with tiered subscriptions, including lab access, mail-order prescription fulfillment, and dietitian support, and

LifeMD+ membership with 24/7 urgent and primary care access, prescription renewals, and a marketplace of clinically validated wellness products.





“We are honored to welcome Dr. Scott as an ambassador and advisor for LifeMD’s women’s health program,” said Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at LifeMD. “Her leadership, deep expertise, and advocacy are perfectly aligned with our vision to elevate care for women across every stage of life. LifeMD’s women’s health initiative is designed to address the critical, often overlooked needs of women in perimenopause, menopause, and beyond. Dr. Scott’s role will ensure we continue to deliver thoughtful, clinically-supported solutions that set a new standard in accessible, expert-led care for women in their healthcare journey.”



Dr. Scott is a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist, menopause specialist, and expert in functional and integrative medicine with more than 25 years of clinical and teaching experience. A certified menopause practitioner with The Menopause Society , she is nationally recognized for her research-backed hormonal balancing strategies and has been featured in Women’s Health, Shape, Newsweek, and other outlets. She has served as Associate Clinical Professor at Northeast Ohio Medical University and as Course Director for Women’s Health in the Integrative & Functional Medicine Fellowship at the University of California, Irvine. Dr. Scott received her medical degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University and completed her residency with Summa Health System at Akron City Hospital in Ohio.

“As a practicing clinician who has spent my career advocating for women’s health, I am honored to serve as an ambassador for LifeMD’s women’s health program,” said Dr. Scott. “LifeMD’s thoughtful approach to evidence-based, personalized care directly addresses the gaps and confusion so many women experience, particularly around menopause and hormone-related issues. This program is an opportunity to empower women with the clarity, support, and clinical expertise they need to better navigate the aging process, make informed choices, and prevent chronic disease.”



Despite growing awareness, women’s health remains one of the most underserved areas of medicine — encompassing much more than reproductive and maternity care. Menopause and osteoporosis, in particular, remain chronically underdiagnosed and undertreated: only one in four women seeks treatment for menopause-related symptoms, and while women represent 80% of osteoporosis cases, more than two-thirds remain undiagnosed. According to BCG, these two markets alone represent a projected $60-70 billion opportunity by 2030, more than six times their size today.

Interested patients can visit www.lifemd.com for more information.

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, mental health, and weight management. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated compounding pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing and Product Officer

press@lifemd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6636daf6-27dd-40ef-8b20-6cd136138ff6