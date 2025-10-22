Cloudera Leverages Chainguard to Set a New Standard for Enterprise Data Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company that brings AI to data anywhere, announced today a new collaboration with Chainguard , the trusted source for open source. This technology integration makes Cloudera one of the first enterprise data platforms to deeply integrate a “secure-by-default” and “shift left security” philosophy at the container image level, directly reducing core vulnerabilities of open-source software through secure software supply chain risk management, making Cloudera more secure from the ground up.

In a recent survey conducted by Cloudera of over 1,500 IT leaders, nearly all (96%) of respondents reported that AI was at least somewhat integrated into their core business processes. At the same time, 46% of respondents expressed concern about the security and compliance risks associated with AI. As enterprises accelerate their AI adoption and opt for hybrid cloud environments to support those workloads, there is an urgent need for robust software supply chain security.

This collaboration sets a new industry benchmark for integrity and trust by tackling vulnerabilities at their source and enabling Cloudera to meet the escalating demands of highly regulated sectors and security-conscious organizations. Customers gain a data platform that is secured by design, with the underlying container images hardened to dramatically reduce the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) footprint by more than 90%.

By leveraging Chainguard’s minimal, hardened container images, Cloudera delivers a foundational Data and AI platform with significantly reduced known vulnerabilities: critical for organizations that must adhere to stringent compliance and governance requirements. This secure-by-default foundation also simplified Cloudera for Government authorizations at FedRAMP Moderate , DoD CC SRG IL-2, GovRAMP Moderate , and TX-RAMP Level 2 , while supporting continuous monitoring (ConMon) processes.

For customers utilizing hybrid deployments, including the Cloudera On Premises Data Services 1.5.5 release , it ensures a consistent, hardened security posture across both cloud and on-premises environments. As a result, regulated sectors, such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, and government agencies, can innovate with data analytics and AI while satisfying rigorous Authority to Operate (ATO) and ConMon security program requirements designed to protect sensitive information.

This collaboration also simplifies the processes of hardening to Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmarks (including Level 2 standards), Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS—including 140 validated cryptography standards) and Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGS), combined with a kernel-independent design, making Cloudera the ideal choice for federal agencies and other regulated sectors seeking to accelerate compliance in a hybrid cloud environment.

“By integrating Chainguard into our existing data platform, Cloudera is moving beyond traditional security models and drastically reducing vulnerabilities, and providing a secure enterprise data and AI platform to customers,” said Katie Boswell, VP, Product Security & Technical Programs at Cloudera. “This partnership is more than a technology integration; it is a foundational strategic shift that embeds a 'secure-by-default' philosophy at the core of our offering.”

“Our collaboration with Cloudera brings the power of secure software supply chains to one of the most trusted data and AI platforms in the world,” said Matt Moore, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Chainguard. “By integrating Chainguard’s secure-by-default container images into Cloudera’s data platform, organizations can confidently build and run data-intensive workloads with reduced risk and higher compliance assurance. Together, we’re helping customers innovate faster and more securely, without compromising performance or agility.”

This partnership was announced at Cloudera’s EVOLVE25 event in D.C. Register for upcoming EVOLVE 25 events , and learn more about how Cloudera can help organizations mitigate cybersecurity, fraud, and compliance risk.

