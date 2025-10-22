TerrAscend Reschedules November 6th Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call to Pre-Open from Post-Market Close

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today announced that it has rescheduled its November 6, 2025 earnings conference call to discuss the results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The call will still be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, but will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter 2025 on the same day in advance of the call. The rescheduling is due to a conflict with the originally scheduled time.

REVISED CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/6dvVkb2k4bz

Dial-in Number: 1-888-510-2154 Replay:







1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345



Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time on Thursday, November 20, 2025

Replay Entry Code: 73897#



About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

For more information regarding TerrAscend:

Ziad Ghanem

Chief Executive Officer

IR@terrascend.com

689-345-4114

Investor Relations Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Valter@KCSA.com

212-896-1254