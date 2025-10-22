Key milestone for The Cardano Impact for UNHCR ETP (CASL) with first prize award at the prestigious Innovation Challenge Awards from 14 largest global NGOs at Reimagining Fundraising Summit 2025

Press Release

Key milestone for issuance.swiss AG, UNHCR and Taurus with first prize award for The Cardano Impact for UNHCR ETP (CASL) at the prestigious Innovation Challenge Awards from 14 largest global NGOs at Reimagining Fundraising Summit 2025.

Out of more than 160 projects worldwide, our Cardano Impact for UNHCR ETP initiative was selected as the most innovative breakthrough solution in humanitarian fundraising (https://reimaginingfundraising.org/beacon/cardano-impact). A strong encouragement to keep exploring how finance and technology can create new ways to support people forced to flee.

The key deciding factor in the eyes of the jury was that CASL employs the traditional capital markets public security, powered by blockchain technology, to solve the most pressing challenge for non-profit fundraising which is to generate a sustainable and recurring funding stream sourced from the global private capital markets.



Alvaro Cosi, at UNHCR Innovation team, who skilfully presented the project at the global awards ceremony stated: “I am grateful to the Reimagining Fundraising community who voted for our project, and to my colleagues and partners who make this journey possible.”

We are extremely proud to win this prestigious award which is a big milestone for CASL and important recognition of the long journey for all involved. More about the award:

Reimagining Fundraising for Non-profit sector:

Created by the passionate leaders from international nonprofit organizations who are driving innovation in fundraising across the globe : https://reimaginingfundraising.org/

The Reimagining Fundraising initiative was born from a simple yet powerful realization: the nonprofit sector needed to embrace innovation to meet the growing global challenges of our time.

In 2020, fourteen international NGOs came together to launch the first edition of our open innovation challenge. The response was overwhelming - over 1,500 participants from around the world submitted more than 230 innovative solutions.

Building on this success, we expanded our collaboration in 2022, bringing together even more organizations and launching our second edition with enhanced focus on practical implementation and pilot testing.

About CASL

As the innovative solution for donation funding of UNHCR powered by blockchain : the Cardano Impact for UNHCR ETP (www.casl.ch ; CASL ; CH1327686056) introduces a unique investment approach that generates both financial returns and direct social impact. CASL bridges the gap between global capital markets and humanitarian assistance, turning everyday investment returns into a continuous funding stream for refugee support worldwide.

CASL is the first-ever regulated Exchange-Traded Product (ETP), launched in May 2025 on the SIX Swiss Exchange, backed 1:1 by Cardano (ADA), and designed to channel 100 % of staking rewards to support UNHCR operations worldwide

Backed by issuance.swiss AG, the product is compliant with Swiss financial regulations and offers transparency and security—providing a "yield-powered donation" model: investors retain their ADA holdings while contributing the staking returns

Staking yield donations are split: 80 % to UNHCR field operations (e.g. in Syria, Sudan, Venezuela), and 20 % to innovation programs using blockchain to advance refugee solutions

The donations via CASL are now part of the Private Pledge Initiative launched by the Global Compact on Refugees in 2023 , driven by coalitions of governments, UN agencies, the private sector, and refugee-led representatives which calls for predictable and equitable sharing of responsibility—including mobilizing private finance and innovative instruments

Institutional Gateway

The ETP addresses the barriers institutional investors face when engaging with crypto-native initiatives, such as wallet management, technical complexity, and compliance constraints. By purchasing CASL through its ISIN, investors can seamlessly support UNHCR’s humanitarian mission using established financial infrastructure.

Impact That Compounds

Every ADA token held in CASL accrues staking rewards—estimated at ~3% APY—which are automatically donated to UNHCR field programs. With $50 million AUM, CASL could generate $1.5 to $2 million annually in donations—without touching the investor’s principal. This product marks a new era in purpose-driven capital markets.

Built in collaboration with issuance.swiss AG and custody provided by FINMA-regulated Taurus SA, CASL meets institutional standards for compliance, reporting, and liquidity. Investors can access the product via CHF, EUR, or USD, bypassing crypto-native complexities such as wallets or keys.

Why Cardano?

Research & Security: Cardano’s codebase is peer-reviewed and built in Haskell, a programming language trusted in banking and defense for high reliability.

Bitcoin-like Foundation: Cardano leverages the UTXO model for security, while enabling advanced smart contracts and decentralized finance.

Cardano leverages the UTXO model for security, while enabling advanced smart contracts and decentralized finance. Proven Reliability: With a fixed token supply and a vibrant developer community, Cardano has operated for over eight years without a single mainnet outage.





This unique blend of rigor, innovation, and resilience positions Cardano as a robust long-term investment in the blockchain sector—making CASL not only a financial product but also a bridge to global impact.

Product Summary

Name: Cardano Impact for UNHCR ETP (CASL)

Ticker: CASL | ISIN: CH1327686056

Launch Date: May 28, 2025

Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange

Management Fee: 1.5%

Custodian & Staking Operator: Taurus SA

Currency: USD / EUR / CHF

Underlying: 100% physically backed Cardano (ADA)

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, protects and assists people forced to flee due to conflict and persecution. Operating in over 135 countries, UNHCR delivers life-saving aid and solutions to refugees and stateless people.

About Switzerland for UNHCR

Switzerland for UNHCR is the national partner of the UN Refugee Agency for Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Its mission is to support UNHCR's mission by mobilizing essential resources and raising awareness on behalf of those who are forced to flee

About Cardano Foundation

The Cardano Foundation advances Cardano's global adoption and is committed to unlocking blockchain for good. It stewards the development of the Cardano protocol and ecosystem.

About issuance.swiss AG

issuance.swiss AG is a Swiss-based issuer of regulated digital asset products, pioneering accessible, transparent, and socially impactful investment structures.

About Taurus SA

Taurus SA provides regulated infrastructure for digital assets, enabling custody, tokenization, and staking services trusted by top-tier institutions.