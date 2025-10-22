VeryVery Good Tea Officially Launches; Honors What People Have Loved About Tea for Generations While Modernizing it for Today’s Consumer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeryVery Good Tea, the science-based beverage company modernizing tea for a new generation, has officially launched with the debut of its first product, Energy Tea. Backed by more than a dozen A-list investors including Donald Glover, Suki Waterhouse, Marcello Hernandez, Lindsey Vonn, Samuel L. Jackson, Diplo, Nick Viall, and Michael Strahan, with insight from a nationally recognized medical board, VeryVery keeps everything people have loved about tea for thousands of years while eliminating steep times, leafy water, and hidden microplastics.

The company’s first offering, Peach-flavored Energy Tea, blends black tea, green tea extract, and L-theanine to provide clean, sustained energy without the jitters, and can be enjoyed hot or cold. Unlike traditional tea that requires steeping and can taste leafy, VeryVery’s tea crystals mix instantly with water for a perfectly steeped taste.

"Tea is a massive, beloved category, but it hasn’t seen meaningful innovation in years," said Tracy Ging, CEO of VeryVery Good Tea. "We saw an opportunity for VeryVery to modernize the category. It’s a product that meets evolving consumer expectations while creating a new growth opportunity in a category ripe for reinvention."

The company’s formulations are guided by a Medical Advisory Board composed of leading physicians. This team of experts provided insight that helped create a fun, delicious tea with benefits that meets the needs of those who love traditional tea, but are constantly on the move.

"Consumers want wellness that’s simple, enjoyable, and delicious – not complicated or over-engineered," said Stephanie Schonauer, CMO. "VeryVery gives tea a modern rebrand: bag-free, functional, and full of flavor, built for today’s fast-paced, health-conscious lifestyles while preserving the ritual and wellness people love."

Energy Tea is available now at veryverygoodtea.com and Amazon, with additional flavors and functional blends planned for release later this year.

About VeryVery Good Tea

VeryVery Good Tea was born from a collective of creatives and brand builders who love tea but believed it could be better. Founded by movie producer John Davis, who has incubated and scaled brands like Wetzel’s Pretzels, Blaze Pizza, PopUp Bagels, and Dave’s Hot Chicken, VeryVery Good Tea preserves the ritual and flavor people cherish while removing steep times, leafy water, and hidden microplastics. Based in Los Angeles, VeryVery is modernizing tea for a new generation. Learn more at veryverygoodtea.com.

