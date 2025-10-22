The Future of Discovery: Science News Spotlights Scientists to Watch

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past nine years, Science News has celebrated early-career scientists tackling some of today’s biggest challenges. The Science News’ Scientists to Watch 2025 list highlights five early- and mid-career boundary-pushing scientists who are unlocking the secrets of black holes and the mechanisms for moon formation in our solar system. They are investigating the influence of early childhood experiences on depression and anxiety, the diseases that affect women of color disproportionately and the impact of climate change on Arctic communities.

“With this list of scientists, we celebrate the innovators shaping tomorrow,” said Nancy Shute, Editor in Chief, Science News. “These extraordinary early- and mid-career scientists are fearlessly defying limits and rethinking what’s possible. We are excited to share their stories.”

The scientists come from a pool of more than 60 researchers, most of whom were nominated by Nobel Laureates and recently elected members of the National Academy of Sciences. A team of Science News writers — many experts in their fields — selected the scientists for their potential to shape the science of the future.

Each week, starting today, Science News will be introducing a new scientist. Through an engaging video series and companion profiles, the public can meet these innovators, hear their stories in their own words and see how their discoveries are changing the way we understand the world. Today, we invite you to meet Erika Moore, an Assistant Professor within the Fischell Department of Bioengineering at the University of Maryland.

Science News will be unveiling videos weekly.

October 22: Erika Moore, University of Maryland

October 29: Alex Lupsasca, Vanderbilt University and OpenAI

November 5: Adeene Denton, Southwest Research Institute

November 12: M. Catalina “Cat” Camacho, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine

November 19: Marianne Falardeau, Université TÉLUQ



“Their ground-breaking research and forward-thinking ideas are vital to advancing progress and addressing the challenges of a rapidly evolving world,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO, Society for Science and Executive Publisher, Science News. “We are proud to celebrate their vision and impact.”

The full series will be available HERE on November 19.

