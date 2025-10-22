Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates HOLX, WOW, AL, GES on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX)’s sale to funds managed by Blackstone and TPG. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Hologic shareholders will receive $76.00 per share in cash plus a non-tradable contingent value right to receive up to $3.00 per share in two payments of up to $1.50 each. If you are a Hologic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW)’s sale to affiliates of DigitalBridge Investments, LLC and Crestview Partners for $5.20 per share. If you are a WideOpenWest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)’s sale to Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Apollo and Brookfield for $65.00 per share in cash. If you are an Air Lease shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES)’s sale to Authentic Brands Group LLC and Guess? insiders for $16.75 per share in cash. If you are a Guess? shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

