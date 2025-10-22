This Lotus Baby Blue Land Rover Defender 110 Is A Coastal Classic Built for Nantucket

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs and Toyota FJs, today announced the launch of its latest bespoke build, Project Nantucket, a stunning Defender 110 Soft Top that captures the essence of timeless coastal sophistication.
Finished in a breezy Lotus Baby Blue gloss with refined Zermatt Silver accents, Project Nantucket embodies laid-back luxury with a handcrafted touch. Designed for open-air cruising and effortless style, this build balances performance and elegance through ECD’s signature craftsmanship.
Powered by a 6.2L LT1 V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the D110 delivers smooth and confident performance. The ECD Road Suspension with KONI adjustable shocks and ALCON brakes ensure a ride that’s as refined as it is responsive.
The exterior pairs its soft-top design with nautical inspiration, sand canvas roof, Heritage-style grille, and Zermatt Silver roll cage, creating the perfect balance of rugged charm and island-ready elegance. Inside, Scheel-Mann seats wrapped in Acorn leather with leather weave inserts meet Brazilian Rosewood accents, exuding warmth, craftsmanship, and modern class and sophistication.
“Project Nantucket is the perfect build to have come off the line to honor the end of the Nantucket season,” said Scott Wallace, CEO & Co-Founder of ECD Automotive Design. “Whether parked along the coast or cruising through town, it embodies the spirit of island living and looks right at home. Nantucket is a true example of how our Defenders have evolved beyond off-road machines into true lifestyle vehicles.”
Thoughtfully equipped with modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay, 360-degree camera view, rear A/C, and remote start, Project Nantucket delivers a seamless fusion of classic Defender soul and contemporary comfort.
Built entirely by hand at ECD’s Florida headquarters, Project Nantucket stands as a symbol of craftsmanship, individuality, and the coastal lifestyle, crafted for those who live with style, adventure, and ease.
Project Nantucket Specifications
Model — Land Rover Defender 110 - Soft Top
Engine — LT1 V8
Transmission — 10-Speed
Brakes — ALCON
Suspension — ECD Road Suspension w/ KONI
Exhaust — Sport Dual - Single Outlet, Left & Right
Exterior Color — Lotus Baby Blue
Wheels — 18" - Minilite Alloy / Silver
Tires — BFG All Terrain - Black Walls Out
Side Steps — Black w/ Silver Inserts
Roll Cage — Soft Top Multi-Point - Painted Zermatt Silver
Seat Layout — 2+2+4
Dash — Puma, Wrapped in Acorn Leather
Front Seats — Scheel-Mann Traveler F - Wrapped in Acorn Leather with Center Armrests and leather weave pattern on middle inserts
Middle Row Seats — Scheel-Mann Transport - Wrapped in Acorn Leather with Center Armrests and leather weave pattern on middle inserts
Load Area Seats — 2 Traditional Inward Facing Benches - Wrapped in Acorn Leather, customized Leather Weave Inserts on Backrest & Lower Cushion, Leaving 5 inch Smooth Leather Sections on Center and 3 inch on Outer Ends
Leather — Acorn 001 Art. Bomber
Stitch Style — Custom Stitch Pattern Leather Weave
Custom features — Billet Metal Buttons on Switch Panel, Leather Straps & Picnic Blanket
on Rear Gate
Steering Wheel — Exmoor Evander - Wood
Gauges — Vintage
Carpet — None
Radio — Double DIN / Touchscreen Stereo w/ CarPlay & Bluetooth
Subwoofer — 2 - Active Subs
Rear AC — Yes
Additional features — Cameras Back-up, power windows, central locking, remote locking and Alarm, remote start, Blind Spot Assistant
About ECD Automotive Design
ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.
Media Inquiries:
Dia Stewart
dia@ecdautodesign.com
(407) 483-4825
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be34f119-c8e7-46f2-96c4-cbd520254442