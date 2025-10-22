This Lotus Baby Blue Land Rover Defender 110 Is A Coastal Classic Built for Nantucket





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs and Toyota FJs, today announced the launch of its latest bespoke build, Project Nantucket, a stunning Defender 110 Soft Top that captures the essence of timeless coastal sophistication.

Images of Project Nantucket

Video of Project Nantucket

Finished in a breezy Lotus Baby Blue gloss with refined Zermatt Silver accents, Project Nantucket embodies laid-back luxury with a handcrafted touch. Designed for open-air cruising and effortless style, this build balances performance and elegance through ECD’s signature craftsmanship.

Powered by a 6.2L LT1 V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the D110 delivers smooth and confident performance. The ECD Road Suspension with KONI adjustable shocks and ALCON brakes ensure a ride that’s as refined as it is responsive.

The exterior pairs its soft-top design with nautical inspiration, sand canvas roof, Heritage-style grille, and Zermatt Silver roll cage, creating the perfect balance of rugged charm and island-ready elegance. Inside, Scheel-Mann seats wrapped in Acorn leather with leather weave inserts meet Brazilian Rosewood accents, exuding warmth, craftsmanship, and modern class and sophistication.

“Project Nantucket is the perfect build to have come off the line to honor the end of the Nantucket season,” said Scott Wallace, CEO & Co-Founder of ECD Automotive Design. “Whether parked along the coast or cruising through town, it embodies the spirit of island living and looks right at home. Nantucket is a true example of how our Defenders have evolved beyond off-road machines into true lifestyle vehicles.”

Thoughtfully equipped with modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay, 360-degree camera view, rear A/C, and remote start, Project Nantucket delivers a seamless fusion of classic Defender soul and contemporary comfort.

Built entirely by hand at ECD’s Florida headquarters, Project Nantucket stands as a symbol of craftsmanship, individuality, and the coastal lifestyle, crafted for those who live with style, adventure, and ease.

Project Nantucket Specifications

Model — Land Rover Defender 110 - Soft Top

Engine — LT1 V8

Transmission — 10-Speed

Brakes — ALCON

Suspension — ECD Road Suspension w/ KONI

Exhaust — Sport Dual - Single Outlet, Left & Right

Exterior Color — Lotus Baby Blue

Wheels — 18" - Minilite Alloy / Silver

Tires — BFG All Terrain - Black Walls Out

Side Steps — Black w/ Silver Inserts

Roll Cage — Soft Top Multi-Point - Painted Zermatt Silver

Seat Layout — 2+2+4

Dash — Puma, Wrapped in Acorn Leather

Front Seats — Scheel-Mann Traveler F - Wrapped in Acorn Leather with Center Armrests and leather weave pattern on middle inserts

Middle Row Seats — Scheel-Mann Transport - Wrapped in Acorn Leather with Center Armrests and leather weave pattern on middle inserts

Load Area Seats — 2 Traditional Inward Facing Benches - Wrapped in Acorn Leather, customized Leather Weave Inserts on Backrest & Lower Cushion, Leaving 5 inch Smooth Leather Sections on Center and 3 inch on Outer Ends

Leather — Acorn 001 Art. Bomber

Stitch Style — Custom Stitch Pattern Leather Weave

Custom features — Billet Metal Buttons on Switch Panel, Leather Straps & Picnic Blanket

on Rear Gate

Steering Wheel — Exmoor Evander - Wood

Gauges — Vintage

Carpet — None

Radio — Double DIN / Touchscreen Stereo w/ CarPlay & Bluetooth

Subwoofer — 2 - Active Subs

Rear AC — Yes

Additional features — Cameras Back-up, power windows, central locking, remote locking and Alarm, remote start, Blind Spot Assistant

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

Media Inquiries:

Dia Stewart

dia@ecdautodesign.com

(407) 483-4825

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be34f119-c8e7-46f2-96c4-cbd520254442