Ultra-Slim, Industry-First Transparent Momcozy Air 1 Breast Pump Takes Center Stage in Brand Video "She Moves the World” 

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a global leader in maternal and infant innovation, announced today the nationwide Target launch of its groundbreaking Momcozy Air 1 , the slimmest breast pump* on the market. Featuring the industry’s first top-view transparent design and a smart wireless charging case, Air 1 redefines wearable femtech, enabling modern mothers to pump comfortably and efficiently anytime, anywhere.

The announcement comes alongside Momcozy’s new brand video, “She Moves the World”, celebrating the strength, versatility, and confidence of modern motherhood. The TVC highlights how women balance breastfeeding, work, and daily life with elegance and composure.

The Slimmest*, Industry-First Top-View Design

With its ultra-slim 61mm (2.4-inch) profile, the Air 1 stands as the slimmest wearable breast pump on the market today, designed to discreetly blend under clothing. Its fully transparent top allows mothers to align the nipple instantly, with comfort and precision, addressing one of the most common challenges in wearable pumping. With up to 15 sessions on a single charge, the wireless charging case allows moms to pump conveniently and freely wherever their day takes them.





Developed through two years of R&D and protected by 62 global patents, Air 1 combines medical-grade precision with minimalist design. With -280mmHg suction power, 180ml capacity, and app-controlled smart pumping modes, it delivers both high performance and peace of mind.

High Demand and Expanded Availability

Since its soft launch in March 2025, Air 1 has earned acclaim for its comfort, portability, and stylish design, with moms frequently highlighting its slim profile and transformative pumping experience.

Air 1 is now available nationwide at Target —both in stores and online —as well as on Momcozy’s official website , through DME insurance partners, as Momcozy continues expanding access for more mothers across the U.S..

Designed for the Needs of Modern Moms

According to the insights gathered by Momcozy’s user research department, there was a demand among working mothers for discreet, intuitive pumping solutions that can seamlessly fit into daily routines. Air 1 was developed in response, delivering innovation, discretion, and confidence

“Today’s moms seek not just functionality, but freedom and control,” said Alan Cawley, Senior Sales Director “Air 1 was born from listening to women who navigate careers, families, and dreams with resilience. This product — and our new video — are our tribute to those who move the world forward with every choice they make.”

A Tribute to the Strength That Moves the World

Momcozy’s brand video, “She Moves the World”, honors the unstoppable spirit of modern mothers — women who balance growth, courage, and creation in every facet of life. The TVC complements the success of Air 1, helping mothers pump confidently in any setting.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UqI-ek7EGQ

“Air 1 isn’t just about technology — it’s about empowerment,” said Alan Cawley, Senior Sales Director. “We created it for women who want to move freely, live fully, and nurture confidently. Because when moms move forward, the world follows.”

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy—Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump** brand, has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million*** mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journeys.

For more information, visit momcozy.com .

