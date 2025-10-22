Navigator Gas Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2025 Results and Zoom Conference Call

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces today that it will release its results for the three months ended September 30, 2025, after markets close in New York, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

The next day, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. E.T., the Company’s management team will host a Zoom conference call and slide presentation to discuss the financial results.

Zoom Conference Call Details

Participants should register for the conference call and slide presentation through the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0j_Hu_aTTXSx3180BzAPuA#/registration

Or join by phone:

United States: +1 929 436 2866 United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830





For a full list of US and international numbers available, please click on the link below:

International Dial-in numbers

Webinar ID: 862 2833 2983

Passcode: 659924

The conference call and slide presentation will be available for replay on Navigator Gas’ website (www.navigatorgas.com) under Financials and Quarterly Results in the Investors Centre section.

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 57 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 27 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

For further information or media enquiries, please contact:

Navigator Gas Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@navigatorgas.com

Randy Giveans

EVP - Investor Relations & Business Development

Email: randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com

1200 Smith Street, Suite 1000, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002

Tel: +1-713-373-6197

Alexander Walster

Media Contact

Email: communications@navigatorgas.com

Verde, 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH, UK

Tel: +44 (0)7857 796 052, +44 (0)20 7045 4114

Investor Relations / Media Advisors

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link – New York

Tel: +1-212-661-7566

Email: navigatorgas@capitallink.com

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements (as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission) concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions related thereto. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue,” “scheduled,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those set forth in the periodic reports Navigator files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common stock.

Category: Financial