Norwood Financial Corp announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025 Results

Quarterly and Year-to-Date Highlights:

  • Fully diluted EPS of $0.89, an 85% increase over the same period in 2024
  • Return on assets rose 72 basis points to 1.40% from 3Q 2024.
  • Net interest margin increased 20 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 64 basis points over the prior year.
  • Loans grew at a 5.4% and 7.3% annualized rate during the third quarter and year-to-date, respectively.
  • Deposits grew year-to-date at an annualized rate of 15% while deposit costs fell 19 basis points since the 4th quarter of 2024.
  • Capital continues to improve on increased earnings and lower accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) adjustment.

HONESDALE, Pa., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our quarterly results continue to demonstrate the strength of our community banking franchise. We have been able to maintain solid growth, while improving profitability and efficiency.”

Mr. Donnelly continued, “Our disciplined approach to growth, improving margins, and credit quality have allowed us to deliver strong quarterly results for our shareholders. I am proud of the performance of the entire Norwood team as they remain focused on delivering the products and services that help our customers achieve their goals. We have improved our credit quality from already sound levels. This is a result of our well-managed and consistent approach to credit. We have also improved our fee income lines of business.”

“During the second quarter we launched our ‘Every Day Better’ brand to high acclaim from customers, employees, and community members. This full rebrand enabled us to articulate our values and mission, stand out from competitors, and unite and energize our company culture. Building on this great combination of a high-performing team and strong brand, I believe that we are on our way to creating a bright future for us, our customers, and our shareholders.”

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)

          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Year-Over YearLinked QuarterYear-to-Date 
3 Months Ended3 Months Ended9 Months Ended 
Sep-25Sep-24ChangeJun-25ChangeSep-25Sep-24Change 
Net interest income$20,458 $15,931 $4,527$19,065 $1,393$57,380 $45,566 $11,814 
Net interest spread (fte)1 2.94%  2.23% 71 bps 2.75% 19 bps 2.77%  2.12% 65 bps 
Net interest margin (fte)1 3.63%  2.99% 64 bps 3.43% 20 bps 3.46%  2.87% 59 bps 
Pre Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)1$10,029 $6,195 $3,834$8,782 $1,247$26,956 $16,868 $10,088 
Net income$8,334 $3,844 $4,490$6,205 $2,129$20,313 $12,491 $7,822 
Diluted earnings per share$0.89 $0.48 $0.41$0.67 $0.22$2.22 $1.55 $0.67 
Return on average assets 1.40%  0.68% 72 bps 1.06% 34 bps 1.16%  0.75% 41 bps 
Return on average tangible equity 16.76%  9.58% 718 bps 12.83% 393 bps 14.04%  10.82% 322 bps 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Year-Over YearLinked QuarterYear-to-Date 
3 Months Ended3 Months Ended9 Months Ended 
Sep-25Sep-24ChangeJun-25ChangeSep-25Sep-24Change 
Pre Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)$10,597 $6,195 $4,402$8,932 $1,665$27,674 $16,868 $10,806 
Net income$8,783 $3,844 $4,939$6,324 $2,460$20,880 $12,491 $8,389 
Diluted earnings per share$0.94 $0.48 $0.46$0.69 $0.25$2.28 $1.55 $0.73 
Return on average assets 1.47%  0.68% 79 bps 1.08% 39 bps 1.19%  0.75% 44 bps 
Return on average tangible equity 17.66%  9.58% 808 bps 13.08% 458 bps 14.43%  10.82% 361 bps 


Discussion of financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025:

  • The Company had net income of $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $4.5 million over the same period last year.
  • Net interest income increased during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 due to increases in asset yields while interest costs of liabilities decreased.
  • Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the third quarter of 2025 was 3.63% compared to 2.99% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest income in the first 9 months of 2025 increased $597 thousand or 9.2% over the same period in 2024.
  • The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2025 was 56.3% compared to 66.0% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • As of September 30, 2025, total assets were $2.412 billion, compared to $2.280 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of 5.80%.
  • Loans receivable were $1.815 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.675 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of 8.3%.
  • Total deposits were $2.074 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.855 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of 11.8%.
  • Tangible Common Equity was 8.63% as of September 30, 2025, versus 7.57% at September 30, 2024.
  • Tangible Book Value per share increased $2.34 from $19.85 at December 31, 2024, to $22.19 at September 30, 2025.

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fifteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance”, “solid footing,” “good momentum,” “bright future”, “robust growth” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:John M. McCaffery
 Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
 272-304-3003
 www.waynebank.com


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP    
Consolidated Balance Sheets    
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   
(unaudited)    
  September 30
  2025  2024 
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks$50,348 $47,072 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 24,382  35,808 
Cash and cash equivalents 74,730  82,880 
     
Securities available for sale 403,989  396,891 
Loans receivable 1,814,682  1,675,139 
Less: Allowance for credit losses 19,911  18,699 
Net loans receivable 1,794,771  1,656,440 
Regulatory stock, at cost 6,163  6,329 
Bank premises and equipment, net 22,292  18,503 
Bank owned life insurance 45,821  46,382 
Foreclosed real estate owned -  - 
Accrued interest receivable 8,686  8,062 
Deferred tax assets, net 16,528  18,818 
Goodwill 29,266  29,266 
Other intangible assets 109  167 
Other assets 9,596  16,013 
TOTAL ASSETS$2,411,951 $2,279,751 
     
LIABILITIES    
Deposits:    
Non-interest bearing demand$424,027 $420,967 
Interest-bearing 1,649,941  1,434,284 
Total deposits 2,073,968  1,855,251 
Short-term borrowings -  52,453 
Other borrowings 72,071  144,959 
Accrued interest payable 9,823  12,688 
Other liabilities 21,184  18,746 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,177,046  2,084,097 
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares -  - 
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,    
authorized: 20,000,000 shares,    
issued: 2025: 9,491,558 shares, 2024: 8,311,851 shares949  831 
Surplus 127,190  98,330 
Retained earnings 136,662  140,489 
Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 229,233 shares, 2024: 221,140 shares (6,188) (5,969)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,708) (38,027)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 234,905  195,654 
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$2,411,951 $2,279,751 
     


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP         
Consolidated Statements of Income         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
(unaudited)         
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025  2024   2025  2024 
INTEREST INCOME         
Loans receivable, including fees$28,141 $25,464  $81,244 $73,266 
Securities 3,907  2,526   11,648  7,635 
Other 144  497   590  2,194 
Total Interest income 32,192  28,487   93,482  83,095 
          
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits 10,730  10,553   32,347  31,349 
Short-term borrowings 105  323   774  1,015 
Other borrowings 899  1,680   2,981  5,165 
Total Interest expense 11,734  12,556   36,102  37,529 
NET INTEREST INCOME 20,458  15,931   57,380  45,566 
(RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES(502) 1,345   1,305  1,069 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 20,960  14,586   56,075  44,497 
          
          
OTHER INCOME         
Service charges and fees 1,660  1,517   4,687  4,364 
Income from fiduciary activities 254  256   805  719 
Gains on sales of loans, net 130  103   242  145 
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned-  -   -  32 
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies268  261   820  781 
Other 193  158   551  467 
Total other income 2,505  2,295   7,105  6,508 
          
OTHER EXPENSES         
Salaries and employee benefits 6,696  6,239   19,773  18,328 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,361  1,269   4,088  3,758 
Data processing and related operations 1,087  1,162   3,361  3,208 
Taxes, other than income 192  179   577  452 
Professional fees 968  576   2,250  1,669 
FDIC Insurance assessment 368  339   1,129  1,009 
Foreclosed real estate 1  9   143  45 
Amortization of intangibles 12  16   42  54 
Other 2,249  2,242   6,166  6,683 
Total other expenses 12,934  12,031   37,529  35,206 
          
INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE 10,531  4,850   25,651  15,799 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 2,197  1,006   5,338  3,308 
NET INCOME$8,334 $3,844  $20,313 $12,491 
          
Basic earnings per share$0.89 $0.48  $2.22 $1.55 
          
Diluted earnings per share$0.89 $0.48  $2.22 $1.55 
          


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                  
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
                   
 For the Quarter Ended
 September 30, 2025June 30, 2025September 30, 2024
 Average Average Average Average Average Average 
 BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate 
 (2)
(1)
(3)
 (2)
(1)
(3)
 (2)
(1)
(3)
 
Assets                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$12,485 $144 4.58 %$19,085 $220 4.62 %$36,221 $497 5.46 %
Securities available for sale:                  
Taxable 399,090  3,661 3.64   404,428  3,624 3.59   392,168  2,161 2.19  
Tax-exempt (1) 44,074  312 2.81   44,158  312 2.83   67,563  461 2.71  
Total securities available for sale (1) 443,164  3,973 3.56   448,586  3,936 3.52   459,731  2,622 2.27  
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 1,802,046  28,267 6.22   1,783,626  27,249 6.13   1,651,921  25,575 6.16  
Total interest-earning assets 2,257,695  32,384 5.69   2,251,297  31,405 5.60   2,147,873  28,694 5.31  
Non-interest earning assets:                  
Cash and due from banks 31,050      30,323      28,193     
Allowance for credit losses (21,128)     (20,733)     (17,944)    
Other assets 96,142      94,922      78,344     
Total non-interest earning assets 106,064      104,512      88,593     
Total Assets$2,363,759     $2,355,809     $2,236,466     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand and money market$579,145 $2,900 1.99  $573,904 $2,887 2.02  $461,897 $2,782 2.40  
Savings 200,559  113 0.22   204,318  119 0.23   221,366  13 0.02  
Time 822,491  7,717 3.72   821,725  7,863 3.84   734,235  7,758 4.20  
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,602,195  10,730 2.66   1,599,947  10,869 2.72   1,417,498  10,553 2.96  
Short-term borrowings 8,740  105 4.77   17,757  211 4.77   53,622  323 2.40  
Other borrowings 81,125  899 4.40   95,792  1,061 4.44   146,357  1,680 4.57  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,692,060  11,734 2.75   1,713,496  12,141 2.84   1,617,477  12,556 3.09  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                  
Demand deposits 416,150      389,323      400,314     
Other liabilities 28,816      29,639      29,540     
Total non-interest bearing liabilities 444,966      418,962      429,854     
Stockholders' equity 226,733      223,351      189,135     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$2,363,759     $2,355,809     $2,236,466     
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)   20,650 2.94 %   19,264 2.75 %   16,138 2.23 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (192)     (199)     (207)  
Net interest income  $20,458     $19,065     $15,931   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)    3.63 %    3.43 %    2.99 %
                   
                   
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
 
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
  
(3) Annualized                  
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
  
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.
  
                   
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                  
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
                   
 Year to Date
 September 30, 2025June 30, 2025September 30, 2024
 Average Average Average Average Average Average 
 BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate 
 (2)
(1)
(3)
 (2)
(1)
(3)
 (2)
(1)
(3)
 
Assets                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$17,427 $590 4.53 %$19,939 $446 4.51 %$53,046 $2,194 5.52 %
Securities available for sale:                  
Taxable 403,947  10,907 3.61   406,416  7,247 3.60   398,462  6,514 2.18  
Tax-exempt (1) 44,157  938 2.84   44,199  626 2.86   68,852  1,419 2.75  
Total securities available for sale (1) 448,104  11,845 3.53   450,615  7,873 3.52   467,314  7,933 2.27  
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 1,776,629  81,636 6.14   1,763,710  53,369 6.10   1,631,179  73,569 6.02  
Total interest-earning assets 2,242,160  94,071 5.61   2,234,264  61,688 5.57   2,151,539  83,696 5.20  
Non-interest earning assets:                  
Cash and due from banks 30,035      29,519      26,409     
Allowance for credit losses (20,675)     (20,445)     (18,353)    
Other assets 94,389      94,031      73,935     
Total non-interest earning assets 103,749      103,105      81,991     
Total Assets$2,345,909     $2,337,369     $2,233,530     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand and money market$566,762 $8,588 2.03  $560,469 $5,688 2.05  $460,579 $7,489 2.17  
Savings 205,552  374 0.24   208,090  261 0.25   223,825  549 0.33  
Time 812,778  23,385 3.85   807,841  15,668 3.91   738,205  23,311 4.22  
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,585,092  32,347 2.73   1,576,400  21,617 2.77   1,422,609  31,349 2.94  
Short-term borrowings 23,468  774 4.41   30,954  669 4.36   57,754  1,015 2.35  
Other borrowings 90,110  2,981 4.42   94,676  2,082 4.43   150,418  5,165 4.59  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,698,670  36,102 2.84   1,702,030  24,368 2.89   1,630,781  37,529 3.07  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                  
Demand deposits 395,470      384,958      391,479     
Other liabilities 28,978      29,594      27,677     
Total non-interest bearing liabilities 424,448      414,552      419,156     
Stockholders' equity 222,791      220,787      183,593     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$2,345,909     $2,337,369     $2,233,530     
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)   57,969 2.77 %   37,320 2.68 %   46,167 2.12 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (589)     (397)     (601)  
Net interest income  $57,380     $36,923     $45,566   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)    3.46 %    3.37 %    2.87 %
                   
                   
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
  
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
  
(3) Annualized
  
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
  
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.
  


     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP    
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    
     
For the Three Months Ended September 30 2025  2024 
     
Net interest income$20,458 $15,931 
Net income 8,334  3,844 
     
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 2.94%  2.23% 
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.63%  2.99% 
Return on average assets 1.40%  0.68% 
Return on average equity 14.58%  8.09% 
Return on average tangible equity 16.76%  9.58% 
Basic earnings per share$0.89 $0.48 
Diluted earnings per share$0.89 $0.48 
     
For the Nine Months Ended September 30 2025  2024 
     
Net interest income 57,380  45,566 
Net income 20,313  12,491 
     
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 2.77%  2.12% 
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.46%  2.87% 
Return on average assets 1.16%  0.75% 
Return on average equity 12.19%  9.09% 
Return on average tangible equity 14.04%  10.82% 
Basic earnings per share 2.22  1.55 
Diluted earnings per share 2.22  1.55 
     
     
     
As of September 30 2025  2024 
     
Total assets$2,411,951 $2,279,751 
Total loans receivable 1,814,682  1,675,139 
Allowance for credit losses 19,911  18,699 
Total deposits 2,073,968  1,855,251 
Stockholders' equity 234,905  195,654 
Trust assets under management 211,563  209,857 
     
Book value per share$25.36 $24.18 
Tangible book value per share$22.19 $20.54 
Equity to total assets 9.74%  8.58% 
Allowance to total loans receivable 1.10%  1.12% 
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.36%  0.47% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31%  0.35% 
     


            
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP           
Historical Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)           
  September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 
Three months ended 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2024
 
INTEREST INCOME           
Loans receivable, including fees$28,141 $27,115 $25,988 $26,122 $25,464  
Securities 3,907  3,871  3,870  2,789  2,526  
Other 144  220  226  574  497  
Total interest income 32,192  31,206  30,084  29,485  28,487  
            
INTEREST EXPENSE           
Deposits 10,730  10,869  10,748  10,984  10,553  
Borrowings 1,004  1,272  1,479  1,876  2,003  
Total interest expense 11,734  12,141  12,227  12,860  12,556  
NET INTEREST INCOME 20,458  19,065  17,857  16,625  15,931  
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES (502) 950  857  1,604  1,345  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION         
FOR CREDIT LOSSES 20,960  18,115  17,000  15,021  14,586  
            
OTHER INCOME           
Service charges and fees 1,660  1,514  1,513  1,595  1,517  
Income from fiduciary activities 254  226  325  224  256  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities -  -  -  (19,962) -  
Gains on sales of loans, net 130  65  47  50  103  
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned -  -  -  -  -  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 268  266  286  275  261  
Other 193  177  180  159  158  
Total other income 2,505  2,248  2,351  (17,659) 2,295  
            
OTHER EXPENSES           
Salaries and employee benefits 6,696  6,605  6,472  6,690  6,239  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,361  2,538  1,378  1,291  1,269  
Foreclosed real estate 1  137  4  9  9  
FDIC insurance assessment 368  355  406  335  339  
Other 4,508  2,896  3,804  5,094  4,175  
Total other expenses 12,934  12,531  12,064  13,419  12,031  
            
INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 10,531  7,832  7,287  (16,057) 4,850  
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 2,197  1,627  1,514  (3,406) 1,006  
NET (LOSS) INCOME$8,334 $6,205 $5,773 $(12,651)$3,844  
            
Basic (loss) earnings per share$0.89 $0.67 $0.63 $(1.54)$0.48  
            
Diluted (loss) earnings per share$0.89 $0.67 $0.63 $(1.54)$0.48  
            
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.40%  1.06%  1.01%  -2.19% 0.68%  
Return on average equity (annualized) 14.58%  11.14%  10.73%  -26.08% 8.09%  
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 16.76%  12.83%  12.40%  -30.77% 9.58%  
            
Net interest spread (fte) 2.94%  2.75%  2.61%  2.31%  2.23%  
Net interest margin (fte) 3.63%  3.43%  3.30%  3.04%  2.99%  
            


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP           
Historical Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)           
(dollars in thousands)           
  September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 
  2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2024
 
ASSETS           
Cash and due from banks$50,348 $32,052 $31,729 $27,562 $47,072  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 24,382  20,993  43,678  44,777  35,808  
Cash and cash equivalents 74,730  53,045  75,407  72,339  82,880  
            
Securities available for sale 403,989  402,460  408,742  397,846  396,891  
Loans receivable 1,814,682  1,790,574  1,771,269  1,713,638  1,675,139  
Less: Allowance for credit losses 19,911  20,908  20,442  19,843  18,699  
Net loans receivable 1,794,771  1,769,666  1,750,827  1,693,795  1,656,440  
Regulatory stock, at cost 6,163  7,538  7,616  13,366  6,329  
Bank owned life insurance 45,821  46,099  46,914  46,657  46,382  
Bank premises and equipment, net 22,292  21,608  20,273  19,657  18,503  
Foreclosed real estate owned -  -  -  -  -  
Goodwill and other intangibles 29,375  29,387  29,402  29,418  29,433  
Other assets 34,810  35,547  36,863  44,384  42,893  
TOTAL ASSETS$2,411,951 $2,365,350 $2,376,044 $2,317,462 $2,279,751  
            
LIABILITIES           
Deposits:           
Non-interest bearing demand$424,027 $406,358 $391,377 $381,479 $420,967  
Interest-bearing deposits 1,649,941  1,591,476  1,613,071  1,477,684  1,434,284  
Total deposits 2,073,968  1,997,834  2,004,448  1,859,163  1,855,251  
Borrowings 72,071  111,850  118,590  214,862  197,412  
Other liabilities 31,007  30,241  32,299  29,929  31,434  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,177,046  2,139,925  2,155,337  2,103,954  2,084,097  
            
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 234,905  225,425  220,707  213,508  195,654  
            
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$2,411,951 $2,365,350 $2,376,044 $2,317,462 $2,279,751  
            
            
Book Value per share$25.36 $24.34 $23.84 $23.02 $24.18  
Tangible Book Value per share 22.19  21.17  20.66  19.85  20.54  
            
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.10%  1.17%  1.15%  1.16%  1.12%  
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.13%  0.08%  0.07%  0.12%  0.08%  
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.36%  0.45%  0.45%  0.46%  0.47%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31%  0.34%  0.33%  0.34%  0.35%  
            

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures references in this release:

Adjusted Return on Average Assets                   
(Dollars in thousands)                   
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30,   Three Months Ended
  2025 2024   2025   2024    June 30, 2025
Net (loss) income$8,334  $3,844    $20,313  $12,491    $6,205  
Average assets 2,363,759   2,236,466     2,345,909   2,233,530     2,355,809  
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.40 % 0.68 %   1.16 % 0.75 %   1.06 %
Net (loss) income 8,334   3,844     20,313   12,491     6,205  
Merger Expenses 568   0     718   0     150  
Tax effect at 21% (119)  0     (151)  0     (32) 
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 8,783   3,844     20,880   12,491     6,324  
Average assets 2,363,759   2,236,466     2,345,909   2,233,530     2,355,809  
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)                   
(Non-GAAP) 1.47 % 0.68 %   1.19 % 0.75 %   1.08 %
                    
                    
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity                   
(Dollars in thousands)                   
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30,   Three Months Ended
  2025 2024   2025   2024    June 30, 2025
 
Net (loss) income$8,334  $3,844    $20,313  $12,491    $6,205  
Average shareholders' equity 226,733   189,135     222,791   183,593     223,351  
Average intangible assets 29,380   29,440     29,394   29,457     29,394  
Average tangible shareholders' equity 197,353   159,695     193,397   154,136     193,957  
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized) 16.76 % 9.58 %   14.04 % 10.82 %   12.83 %
Net (loss) income 8,334   3,844     20,313   12,491     6,205  
Merger Expenses 568   0     718   0     150  
Tax effect at 21% (119)  0     (151)  0     (32) 
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 8,783   3,844     20,880   12,491     6,324  
Average tangible shareholders' equity 197,353   159,695     193,397   154,136     193,957  
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)                  
(Non-GAAP) 17.66 % 9.58 %   14.43 % 10.82 %   13.08 %
                    
                    
Adjusted Earnings Per Share                   
(Dollars in thousands)                   
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30,   Three Months Ended
  2025 2024   2025   2024    June 30, 2025
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic$0.89  $0.48    $2.22  $1.55    $0.67  
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted$0.89  $0.48    $2.22  $1.55    $0.67  
Net (Loss) Income 8,334   3,844     20,313   12,491     6,205  
Merger Expenses 568   0     718   0     150  
Tax effect at 21% (119)  0     (151)  0     (32) 
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 8,783   3,844     20,880   12,491     6,324  
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)$0.94  $0.48    $2.28  $1.55    $0.69  
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)$0.94  $0.48    $2.28  $1.55    $0.69  
                    
                    
Pre Provision Net Revenue                   
(Dollars in thousands)                   
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30,   Three Months Ended
  2025 2024   2025   2024    June 30, 2025
Income before tax expense (GAAP)$10,531  $4,850    $25,651  $15,799    $7,832  
Provision for (release of) credit losses (502)  1,345     1,305   1,069     950  
Pre provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP) 10,029   6,195     26,956   16,868     8,782  
Merger expenses 568   0     718   0     150  
PPNR adjusted for merger expenses (Non-GAAP)$10,597  $6,195    $27,674  $16,868    $8,932  
                    
                    
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis                   
(Dollars in thousands)                   
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30,   Three Months Ended
  2025 2024   2025   2024    June 30, 2025
                    
Net Interest Income$20,458  $15,931    $57,380  $45,566    $19,065  
Taxable equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate 192   207     589   601     199  
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis$20,650  $16,138    $57,969  $46,167    $19,264  
                    
                    
Average tangible equity                   
(Dollars in thousands)                   
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30,   Three Months Ended
  2025 2024   2025   2024    June 30, 2025
                    
Average equity$226,733  $189,135    $222,791  $183,593    $223,351  
Average goodwill and other intangibles (29,380)  (29,440)    (29,394)  (29,457)    (29,394) 
Average tangible equity$197,353  $159,695    $193,397  $154,136    $193,957  
                    
                    
Tangible Book Value                   
(Dollars in thousands)                   
 at September 30,      at June 30,
 
  2025 2024          2025
  
Total shareholders' equity 234,905   195,654             225,425  
Adjustments:                   
Goodwill (29,266)  (29,266)            (29,266) 
Other intangible assets (109)  (167)            (121) 
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) 205,530   166,221             196,038  
Common shares outstanding 9,262,325   8,090,711             9,260,522  
Book value per common share 25.36   24.18             24.34  
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) 22.19   20.54             21.17  
                    



