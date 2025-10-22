16 Quarterfinalists Named for 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy Presented By Allied Universal

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation has named 16 Quarterfinalists for the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal®.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is awarded annually to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Semifinalists will be chosen in November with finalists in early December. The finalists will be invited to attend the annual award show on December 7 in Newport Beach, Calif.

The 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy Quarterfinalists:

C.J. Allen, Georgia Southern University, LB

David Bailey, Texas Tech, LB

Rueben Bain, University of Miami, Edge

Caden Curry, Ohio State University, DE

John Henry Daley, University of Utah, DE

Mansoor Delane, Louisiana State University, CB

Caleb Downs, Ohio State University, S

Keldrick Faulk, Auburn University, Edge

Bishop Fitzgerald, University of Southern California, S

Eric Gentry, University of Southern California, LB

Makail Kamara, Indiana University, LB

Deontae Lawson, University of Alabama, LB

Leonard Moore, University of Notre Dame, CB

Arvell Reese, Ohio State University, LB

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, LB

Matayo Uiagalelei, University of Oregon, Edge

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy:

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation’s top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT ® Trophy visit: www.LottImpactTrophy.org.

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.



Media Contacts:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications – North America

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com