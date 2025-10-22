Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) Stands Out with Proprietary Next-Gen Breast CT Imaging System

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making inroads into every corner of medical technology, perhaps none more urgently than imaging. In breast cancer detection, where early diagnosis can mean the difference between life and death, AI-enhanced modalities present a chance to leap beyond the limits of mammography, tomosynthesis and MRI. Globally, breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers in women. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, and approximately 670,000 women died from the disease globally. In the United States, the American Cancer Society (ACS) projects that 316,950 new invasive breast cancer cases will be diagnosed among women this year.

The urgent, life-saving need for earlier and more accurate detection creates a powerful opportunity for innovation in diagnostic imaging. Amid this global challenge, companies advancing breast cancer diagnostics are entering a high-impact field. Among them, Izotropic Corporation stands out with its next-generation IzoView Breast CT Imaging System, a dedicated 3D imaging platform designed to improve detection accuracy, particularly for women with dense breast tissue.

