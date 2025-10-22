Critical Metals Corp Appoints Rear Admiral Peter Stamatopoulos to its Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced that it appointed Rear Admiral Peter Stamatopoulos, U.S. Navy (ret) as an advisor on its Advisory Board.

Admiral Stamatopoulos is a highly respected, retired United States Navy flag officer who most recently served as the 49th Chief of the U.S. Navy Supply Corps. Concurrently he served as Commander of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), a premier global logistics and supply chain organization. He steered a workforce of 25,000, managing operations in the U.S., Indo-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East, with 2023 sales nearing $12 billion. On Critical Metals Corp’s Advisory Board, he will be focused on Naval, global supply chain, and defense industrial issues.

“We are honored and very excited to have Admiral Stamatopoulos, a highly accomplished military commander and logistician with more than 35 years of experience, join our Advisory Board to support the planned and projected global growth of the company,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. “We are particularly excited to leverage Pete’s unparalleled expertise in industrial operations and global logistics to advance America’s national security interest. The addition of Admiral Stamatopoulos complements and builds upon our already outstanding Advisory Board, which also includes General Tim Ray, USAF (ret), Christian Aramayo and Mathew August.”

Currently, Admiral Stamatopoulos is the Chief Executive Officer of ADAPTᾱrkon, a mission-focused management company that aligns commercial capabilities with strategic government and commercial needs while navigating operational complexity, risk, and change. His profound impact on the U.S. Navy was marked by leading the Naval Sustainment System (NSS) Supply, designing a $41B initiative that drove supply chain efficiencies, resulting in $2.2B in benefits and $816M in annual savings. These efficiencies yielded over $7B in improved mission readiness. He also fostered collaborations across military and civilian sectors, ensuring optimal performance. Preceding his command at NAVSUP, Admiral Stamatopoulos significantly influenced logistics as the Director of Logistics (J4) for the U.S. European Command, overseeing logistics for the U.S. military and NATO including leadership of the Central European Pipeline System.

“Critical Metals Corp’s flagship Tanbreez project is a game changer for America as it offers much needed critical minerals autonomy for the United States and NATO especially for defense applications,” said Admiral Stamatopoulos. “I’m truly honored to support Critical Metals Corp’s efforts as we work diligently to break the stranglehold the Chinese Communist Party has on the global supply of these crucial assets.”

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for the United States, Europe and their western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com