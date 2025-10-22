AgZen, Inc. Announces Agreement with Corteva to Explore the Commercial Potential of RealCoverage Crop Spraying Technology

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgZen, Inc. announced the signing of an agreement with Corteva to explore the commercial potential of AgZen’s crop spraying optimization technology, RealCoverage®. The agreement includes evaluation of in-lab and on-field optimizations of various commercially relevant Corteva solutions.

AgZen is pioneering feedback optimization for agrochemical applications—a new approach with potential to improve outcomes and reduce costs for every part of the direct-ag-inputs industry. AgZen’s first product, RealCoverage, can be bolted onto any sprayer and is the world’s only system that measures and optimizes the number of drops of agrochemicals applied to crops.

Vishnu Jayaprakash, CEO of AgZen, said, “We’ve already seen how much RealCoverage can help optimize spraying at the farm level, but by partnering with Corteva, one of the world’s largest input providers, we’re excited to explore opportunities for improvement to crop protection at a fundamental level.”

By leveraging AI and cutting-edge computer vision, AgZen’s customers have utilized RealCoverage to achieve better on-field outcomes while saving 30-50% on input costs. Beyond the farm level impact, the company is unlocking an unprecedented level of knowledge about inputs and understanding how droplet coverage and lifetime are related to the efficacy of every chemical a farm may use.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to bring improved solutions to our customers, and this collaboration with AgZen is another way to do just that – by helping us identify opportunities to optimize efficiency and effectiveness across our crop protection portfolio,” said Marta Garcia, Corteva crop protection business & strategy enablement lead.

Since launching on the market in 2024, AgZen has expanded to cover more than 970,000 commercial acres of application in 2025 across the US on row crops and specialty crops.

“By uncovering what’s happening at a droplet level across these acres, we are gathering vast amounts of in-field application performance data and we’re shining a light on things that were previously invisible to the industry at large,” said Kripa Varanasi, AgZen’s Co-Founder and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at MIT.