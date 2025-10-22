Payhawk redefines Spend Management with “Link & Control” on existing bank cards

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payhawk, the finance orchestration and spend management platform, today announced the launch of Link & Control, a solution that allows companies to link their bank-issued corporate cards to the platform and add real-time spend controls to the business credit cards they already use. This addition comes as Payhawk doubles down on the U.S. market with a rapidly growing NYC office and leadership hires, including new General Manager US, Dan Osburn and VP Sales, North America, Catie O’Gara.



In a direct challenge to established players like Concur and Expensify and newer providers like Brex and Ramp, Payhawk’s Link & Control connects directly to major card networks and leverages their latest suite of business solutions. This allows for card transactions to be monitored and reconciled in real time, and — for the first time in the industry — to set configurable controls on linked, bank-issued cards, enabling proactive spend control. US finance teams get all the benefits of modern spend management without replacing their existing corporate cards, and thus keeping their favorable credit lines, rewards, and banking relationships they rely on. The new technology also allows businesses to consolidate all of their card programs from banks or fintechs in one place, so they get an integrated experience and visibility across all card programs.

The problem: a false choice that slows finance down

Finance teams face a dilemma: they want stronger spend control but can’t risk losing banking continuity. Payhawk’s survey of over 1000 finance executives highlights the tension: 72% of US finance leaders would switch providers to optimize card-management processes, yet 84% say they value their existing bank relationships over fintech efficiency gains.

Category challenge: why current spend management models fall short

Modern spend management platforms (e.g., Ramp, Brex) are built around proprietary corporate cards, with their full value unlocked only when companies migrate spend and issue cards using the specific platform. That model disrupts credit, rewards, and banking continuity.

Traditional expense tools (e.g., SAP Concur, Expensify) leverage outdated technology solutions and still use bank feeds and statement imports to process card expenses. Some do issue their own cards, but they don't provide active control enforcement on linked, bank-issued cards — finance only sees spend after it happens.

Payhawk redefines the entire category. With Link & Control, companies keep their existing business cards and relationships while upgrading the intelligence layer, not the plastic. This approach has also been evaluated in continuity-sensitive environments, including the US Government’s GSA SmartPay Commercial Payment Solutions program (CSO, Purchase & Travel), showing how controls on linked cards could modernize oversight without re-carding.

The solution: built-in controls on your existing business credit cards

Link & Control delivers:

Policy enforcement on every transaction: merchant/category blocks, budgets and limits, role-based approvals. Subject to issuer participation.

merchant/category blocks, budgets and limits, role-based approvals. Subject to issuer participation. Real-time visibility & reporting: live feeds, receipt capture, anomaly flags, audit trails.

live feeds, receipt capture, anomaly flags, audit trails. Payments with enhanced security: virtual card issuing with individual limits and controls

virtual card issuing with individual limits and controls ERP/accounting sync: close-ready integrations; multi-entity, tax, and currency aware.

close-ready integrations; multi-entity, tax, and currency aware. No-switch promise: keep existing credit lines, rewards, and negotiated terms with your bank.



AI Office of the CFO — automation around your controls

While Link & Control provides the built-in policy enforcement and spend controls on linked, bank-issued cards, Payhawk’s AI Office of the CFO helps finance teams eliminate manual work around those controls. Production-ready agents (Financial Controller, Procurement, Travel, Payments) automate end-to-end processes like chasing receipts, reconciling expenses, booking compliant travel, and resolving card issues.

Global scale, US momentum

Recognized as one of CNBC's Top UK fintechs 2025 in the enterprise category, Payhawk already supports companies operating in 32+ countries with deep ERP sync and multi-entity control.

Amidst significant growth – quadrupling revenue in the last two years – Payhawk is entering the U.S. market, announcing its New York office with five-fold headcount growth, and key American leadership hires, including Dan Osburn as General Manager US and Catie O’Gara as VP Sales, North America.

Early market response to Payhawk Link and Control has been overwhelmingly positive, with more than 80 customers already using the solution and more than $30 million in spend processed through connected cards.

Executive commentary

Hristo Borisov, Co-founder & CEO, Payhawk

“Spend management hasn’t given finance a real choice: switch your card or watch from the sidelines. Link & Control redefines the category by putting built-in controls on the cards companies already use and layering AI-powered automation across policy, approvals, and reporting — no rip-and-replace, no lost credit lines, ready for 32-country scale.”

Dan Osburn, General Manager, US, Payhawk

“Finance teams need results, not a card migration. With Link & Control, teams turn on merchant blocks, limits, and approval routes on their bank-issued cards, keep credit and rewards intact, and cut month-end cleanup with ERP-ready records — modern control live in days, not quarters.”

Availability

Link & Control is available in the US today, subject to issuer participation. With this solution, finance teams can take control of their corporate spending without disrupting their current card setups, making real-time policy enforcement and oversight more accessible than ever.

Ready to explore what's next in business spend management? Join our product showcase webinar, where Payhawk's experts will demonstrate the solution live and answer your questions.

About Payhawk

Payhawk is the finance orchestration platform that unifies global spend management with intelligent automation and real-time payments. Our solution combines corporate cards, expense management, accounts payable, and procure-to-pay in a single platform — eliminating manual processes that slow companies down.

Unlike solutions that force a trade-off between powerful controls and great user experience, Payhawk delivers both, enabling finance teams to drive efficiency and growth while maintaining control. Headquartered in London with 9 offices across Europe and the US, Payhawk serves mid-market and enterprise companies in 32+ countries. Learn more at www.payhawk.com.

