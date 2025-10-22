Ready for the Spotlight: Trupanion Announces 2025 truFame Winners

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet Atlas, a beautiful Siberian Husky from Ontario, Canada. Today Trupanion is proud to announce that Atlas is a truFame winner, one of ten pets chosen to be the faces of Trupanion in 2026.

Just last year, however, Atlas’ family received far different news. Atlas, who wasn’t even two years old at the time, needed two emergency surgeries in less than eight months. Luckily, Atlas had Trupanion pet medical insurance.

“Without Trupanion, I truly don’t know how we could have managed – and the truth is, Atlas might not be here today,” said Atlas’ owners in their truFame submission. “He is truly the best dog. Trupanion didn’t just cover the bills – they gave us more time, more love and more memories with our best friend.”

Stories like Atlas’ are what Trupanion’s truFame campaign is all about. This year more than 9,000 Trupanion members and pet lovers submitted their incredible stories and inspiring photos to trufame.trupanion.com . Together, these stories of love and resilience showcase how pets enrich all of our lives.

“I want to thank everyone who shared their story with us. Our mission is to protect pets. And our annual truFame contest is such a powerful reminder of why we do what we do,” said Trupanion CEO and President, Margi Tooth. “I love seeing the faces of the cats and dogs we protect every day. From day-to-day mishaps, treatment for chronic conditions and those heart-wrenching emergency surgeries, we strive every day to be there for the pets who are always there for us.”

Trupanion members and other pet lovers voted on a series of finalists, after tens of thousands of votes, Trupanion is proud to present the winner of our annual truFame contest.

Trupanion’s 2025 truFame Winners

Atlas – a 3-year-old Siberian Husky

Copper – a 2-year-old Basset Hound

Huxley – a 6-year-old Mixed-Breed Dog

Isabella – a 1-year-old Maine Coon

Jack – a 2-year-old Maine Coon

Leo – a 3-year-old Mini Australian Shepard

Oakley – a 3-year-old Golden Retriever

QTip – a 3-year-old Ragdoll

Summit – a 6-year-old Golden Retriever

Tubby – a 5-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog

