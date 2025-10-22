Aligned and Calibrant to Deploy First-of-its-Kind On-Site Battery Storage Project to Unlock Utility Power for Data Centers

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers (Aligned) and Calibrant Energy (Calibrant) today announced a first-of-its-kind energy solution to address one of the data center industry's most urgent constraints: access to grid power. The announcement comes as the rapid growth of AI and advanced computing fuels unprecedented power demand, accelerating the need to increase load service and ensure reliable access to grid power.

Under the agreement, Calibrant, a premier provider of on-site energy solutions for large power users, will deliver a 31 MW / 62 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Aligned’s data center campus in the Pacific Northwest. The on-site system, planned to be operational in 2026, will enable the facility to come online and scale operations years earlier than would be possible with traditional utility upgrades.

Calibrant and Aligned have been partnering with a regional utility in the Pacific Northwest since the start of negotiations to explore flexibility as a means to increase and accelerate interconnection. Aligned’s adaptive data center solutions power customers’ most demanding cloud, AI / high-performance compute (HPC), and enterprise workloads.

“This project flips the script on how data centers access power,” said Phil Martin, CEO at Calibrant. “Rather than the false choice between waiting years for system upgrades or having to go off grid entirely, we're working with leading data center providers like Aligned to use distributed energy solutions to facilitate and accelerate grid interconnection.”

“This innovative model allows large power users to take control of their energy future while being stewards of their community – ensuring growth objectives are met in a manner that supports grid reliability, has minimal environmental impact, and doesn't burden others with the costs."

This will be the first time in the U.S. that a battery system is purpose-built to accelerate interconnection and bring a large-scale data center online. Developed using Calibrant’s Path to Power solution – a replicable, scalable approach that leverages on-site energy to overcome siting and capacity bottlenecks – the system functions as a grid-responsive asset, designed to discharge during peak demand, bolster grid reliability, and ensure uninterrupted service for Aligned’s customers.

Calibrant and Aligned prioritized safety and the use of domestically manufactured components for this project, sourcing from suppliers that maintain strong U.S.-based manufacturing and supply chains. The battery system exceeds international safety standards by incorporating multiple layers of protection, including safer battery chemistry, built-in fire mitigation measures, and remote 24/7 monitoring – for reliable and safe operations.

Key equipment, including transformers, switchgear, and batteries, were all manufactured and/or assembled in the United States, underscoring our commitment to supporting domestic manufacturing.

“This strategic project redefines how we grow in power-constrained markets," said Andrew Schaap, CEO at Aligned. "With this BESS, we’re converting our load from a potential grid liability into a dynamic grid asset, providing the regional utility with the tools needed to accelerate our ramp. And we’re doing it responsibly, without impacting ratepayers."

“We're proud to partner with Calibrant on a new market-defining initiative, directly addressing the industry's critical constraint of access to grid power. Their experience in serving large power users and critical facilities was instrumental in our ability to move quickly and efficiently.”

Calibrant and Aligned confirmed they are considering similar projects in other markets, signaling a repeatable approach for data center operators facing interconnection challenges.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading provider of sustainable, ultra-efficient and highly adaptive data center infrastructure designed to power AI innovation at scale. Fueled by over 50 patents for award-winning cooling technology and an expedited path to energy and land enablement, we support the world's most demanding AI, High-Performance Computing (HPC) and cloud workloads. Aligned is committed to the communities we serve, transforming industrial sites into technology hubs, generating local jobs and fostering widespread skilled workforce development. Aligned is Where AI Lives. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com.

About Calibrant Energy

Calibrant Energy is a leading provider of on-site energy solutions for large power users. Calibrant develops, owns, and operates a diverse portfolio of distributed energy technologies, including battery storage, solar, and microgrids. By combining innovative financing solutions with deep industry expertise, Calibrant empowers companies to achieve their energy goals faster, more economically, and more sustainably. As a Macquarie Asset Management portfolio company, Calibrant is backed by the world’s largest infrastructure fund manager with $580+ billion in global assets. Learn more at: https://calibrantenergy.com.

