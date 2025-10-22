BOS to Present at the GeoInvesting Atrium Index Virtual Investor Conference

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies specialized in the defense and space sectors, announced today that Eyal Cohen, CEO, will present at the Atrium Index Virtual Investor Conference taking place October 28, 2025. The Company will host a fireside chat at 11:05 am Eastern Time.

Hosted by MS Microcaps and GeoInvesting, the event expects an audience of up to 100 subscribers, followers and investment clients from their network of sophisticated individual investors, hedge funds and family offices to attend the virtual conference. The conference is being held solely for MS Microcaps and GeoInvesting members and is not open to the general public. Members will receive a short presentation to highlight the presenting companies and an outline of what is expected to be addressed during the fireside chats.

Presentations and fireside chats will be archived and may be available on a select basis.

“We are incredibly excited to hold our first-ever Atrium Index Virtual Investor Conference. The event will give 5 select companies the opportunity to share their progress and connect with engaged investors looking for quality smaller cap names to invest in,” said Maj Soueidan, Founder of MS Microcaps and Co-founder of GeoInvesting, LLC.

Mr. Soueidan has been a full-time investor in the microcap space for nearly 40 years and also founded 2 member supported research platforms. Geoinvesting.com was founded in 2007 and MSCliffNotes.Substack.com was founded in 2024. These platforms aim to be the leading micro- to small-cap research platforms focused on quality companies in the US and Canada.

About MS Cliff Notes

MS Cliff Notes is a Substack publication that provides concise summaries and insights on microcaps, primarily trading in the United States and North America. It supports the MS Microcap Quality Index (MSMqi), a quality-based microcap index, where stocks are added to the index when they are meeting multi-bagger factors. Learn more about the MSMqi here.

About Atrium Research

Atrium Research provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis.

About GeoInvesting

GeoInvesting is a premier research platform for microcap investors, dedicated to uncovering high-potential stock ideas in undervalued companies across various sectors. The platform has been instrumental in identifying 200+ multibagger stocks, and offers investors exclusive access to over 600 management interview clips. To learn more about our Premium Services, go here. (https://geoinvesting.com/premium-research/)

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division : Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division : Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.



For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com .

For additional information, contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates

+1-214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Eyal Cohen, CEO

+972-54-252-5925

eyalc@boscom.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against the Hamas and other parties in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.