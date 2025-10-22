Leading the AI-Native FMCG Revolution: Justin Floyd to Present RedCloud’s Mission at Major Wall Street Investor Events

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) ("RedCloud" or the "Company") the technology company behind the RedAI trading platform for businesses across Fast Moving Consumer Goods (“FMCG”) supply chains, today announced that CEO Justin Floyd will participate in two prominent U.S. investor conferences in November, as RedCloud continues to advance its mission to solve the

$2Tn Global Inventory Gap1 in Fast Moving Consumer Goods ("FMCG").

Following recent strategic announcements, including the Company's joint venture in Saudi Arabia with Kayanat and the upcoming launch of RedCloud Arabia, Floyd will engage with the U.S. investment community at two key technology conferences:

14th Annual Roth Technology Conference – November 19, 2025 in New York, NY Clear Street Disruptive Technology Conference – November 19-20, 2025 at The Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach, Florida

The Roth Technology Conference brings together technology companies across sectors including software, data analytics, AI, and semiconductors for one-on-one meetings and presentations with institutional investors. The Clear Street Disruptive Technology Conference, in its inaugural year, will host over 20 innovative technology companies for presentations and meetings with institutional investors, leveraging Clear Street's prime brokerage network and corporate access platform.

"With growing momentum in our operating markets and a powerful roadmap of innovation ahead of us, I'm looking forward to returning from the Middle East to meet with investors and partners in New York and Florida," said Justin Floyd, CEO & Co-Founder at RedCloud. "These conferences provide excellent opportunities to share our vision for transforming FMCG supply chains through AI-powered trading technology and to discuss our expanding global footprint, including our recent Saudi joint venture."

To request a meeting at any of the events mentioned in this release, please contact event organizers directly or email RedCloud's Investor Relations using the contact details below.

For any other inquiries related to strategic partnerships or media collaborations, please use the contact details below to arrange a follow-up.

Recent RedCloud News

The Company has made a number of recent announcements: more than doubling customer numbers year-over-year in the ﬁrst half of 2025; a new joint venture in Saudi Arabia demonstrating a scalable global expansion model; a new global trade ﬁnance and payments strategy; and active engagement in the NVIDIA Connect program—gaining access to NVIDIA's advanced AI frameworks and SDKs with intention of developing the RedAI trading platform to enable intelligent algorithmic trading of FMCG goods.

The Company intends that the accelerated deployment of native-AI infrastructure from NVIDIA and AWS will contribute to its next wave of innovation—directly addressing the

$2Tn1 global inventory gap that exists within the estimated $14.6Tn 2 global FMCG industry—a problem the Company believes widely impacts the performance and growth of businesses across global supply chains.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform ("RedAI"), that facilitates the exchange of digitized FMCG inventory—everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods ("FMCG") products across business supply chains.

RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to facilitate smarter supply-chain trade through the aggregation of market and inventory data surrounding brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud's Platform, supply chain businesses are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artiﬁcial intelligence ("AI") to help make faster and easier business-to-business ("B2B") purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviours of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on Linkedin.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future ﬁnancial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as "expect," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "forecast," "target," "predict," "may," "should," "would," "could," and "will," the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the success of the Company's participation in investor conferences, participation in the

NVIDIA Connect program, success of the Company’s payments strategy, and the continued growth of the Company's customer base. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud's described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in RedCloud's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents ﬁled by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reﬂect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

$2Tn Inventory Gap – IHL Research $14.6Tn 2025 to $19.7Tn 2033 Global FMCG Market TAM – Cognitive Market Research

