The Antique Automobile Club of America car show will take place this weekend in Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, AL, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium will host the North Alabama Region Antique Automobile Club of America show featuring rare antique cars, trucks and motorcycles this coming Saturday, October 25, 2025.

The AACA, known as “America’s Car Club,” celebrates vehicles at least 25 years old and brings automotive fans together at events. Jeff Slagle, NAR-AACA chapter president, said, “We’re excited to host our show at Wicks Field and showcase these unique cars. We appreciate the Huntsville Convention & Visitors Bureau for supporting our event and improving the experience for all.”

The event starts at 9:00 a.m. in the South Parking Lot, featuring vehicle displays, DJ music, and stadium concessions. Spectator entry is free. The awards ceremony wraps up the event at 1:00 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit the event website on The Wicks Family webpage mlsnextpro.com or NAR-AACA webpage nar-aaca.org .

For more, contact CVB Executive Vice President Charles Winters (256) 551-2235 or via email at cwinters@huntsville.org.

