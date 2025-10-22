GBU Life and the GBU Foundation Announce Third Annual Day of Giving on October 23

Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBU Life and the GBU Foundation are proud to announce that Thursday, October 23, 2025, will mark the third annual Day of Giving—the driving force behind the Community Grant Awards program and the launch of GBU Life’s annual Season of Giving campaign, continuing through December 5.

Launched in 2023, the Community Grant Awards have already provided more than $150,000 in funding to dozens of nonprofits nationwide. The Day of Giving fuels this initiative, ensuring that organizations across the country have access to the resources they need to strengthen and serve their communities.

Here’s how it works:



GBU members may nominate a nonprofit of their choice

may nominate a nonprofit of their choice Non-members can participate by donating any amount, which also grants them the opportunity to nominate a nonprofit

can participate by donating any amount, which also grants them the opportunity to nominate a nonprofit Nominated nonprofits will be entered into consideration for one of four $10,000 Community Grants, awarded by the GBU Foundation

Every contribution—whether through a donation, a nomination or both—helps expand the reach of the program and increases the chances for nonprofits to receive essential funding.

“It’s simple: donate to the GBU Foundation, nominate an organization and together we’ll create a bigger impact through this program that benefits others across the country,” said Ken Elliott, Charitable Partnerships Specialist.

All submissions must be received by December 5 at GBU.org/Foundation.

About GBU Financial Life

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, GBU Life is a member-owned, fraternal benefit society founded in 1892 to help individuals secure their futures, build their legacies and support their communities. Today, GBU Life members continue to prioritize financial protection while giving back to causes that matter most. As a member-owned organization, GBU Life is committed to prudent financial management and operational efficiency, helping ensure financial strength and member-focused service.

About The GBU Foundation

The GBU Foundation, established in 1963, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping donors achieve their philanthropic goals. We enhance the positive impact of donors and GBU Life members by awarding grants and scholarships. Our merit-based scholarships support deserving students, while our community grants aid local organizations. These grants align with GBU Life’s four Community Pillars: Wellness, Education, Charitable Giving and Hometown Hero Support. Learn more about the GBU Foundation here.

GBU Life is the marketing for GBU Financial Life (GBU), Pittsburgh, PA. GBU Life is headquartered at 4254 Saw Mill Run Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227.





Media Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or tax advice or an offer to sell insurance or investment products. For guidance on financial or tax-related matters, you are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial or tax advisor. For detailed information about GBU Financial Life’s products and services, please visit www.gbu.org.