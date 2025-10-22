Students to Gain Real-World Influencer Experience Through Wonderful Foundations’ FieldTrip Partnership with Eleven

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students are about to experience something rarely found in schools: an influencer workshop inside the classroom. Wonderful Foundations ’ FieldTrip initiative has partnered with Eleven LATAM Costa Rica S.R.L., which recently launched The Directors Board, made up of leaders from Ford Models, LA Models, Mavrick Artists, and Eleven Model Management. Through this collaboration, kids will have the opportunity to take part in Influence the Future, a donor-funded enrichment program designed to build courage, collaboration, and creative confidence while helping them understand how today’s media and influencers shape culture.

The partnership with Eleven LATAM - Directors Board, LA Models, and Mavrick Artist Agency adds an unexpected yet unique layer of industry expertise into FieldTrip’s mission of bringing real-world learning experiences to students at no cost to families or schools. Today, the team at Eleven LATAM - Directors Board is known for managing top models and influencers while helping shape global brands and cultural conversations. Now, through the Influence the Future FieldTrip, that same industry perspective is being brought directly to students. Together, Wonderful Foundations and Eleven LATAM - Directors Board are showing what happens when the world of media and modeling meets the classroom.

Through Influence the Future, students will step in front of the camera for workshops led by facilitators from Eleven LATAM - Directors Board, who bring firsthand expertise in content creation and storytelling. These interactive sessions introduce kids to the creator economy by equipping them with practical tools to brainstorm, storyboard, produce, and share their own short-form video content.

“Influence the Future isn’t just about teaching kids how to make content,” said Troy Snyder, Founder of Wonderful Foundations. “It’s about showing them that what they’re already interested in has real value. Kids are watching, creating, and dreaming about this stuff every day, and even colleges are building programs around it. Partnering with Eleven lets us give students the kind of experience they actually want, while also handing them tools that can help turn that passion into something bigger.”

As the first FieldTrip experience, Influence the Future serves as a model for how community generosity can expand access to opportunities for kids that spark curiosity and build lasting skills. Designed to fit within a single school day, the workshop unfolds in collaborative segments that allow students to explore influencer culture, create content with their peers, and connect their learning to the social media they engage with every day.

“At Eleven LATAM - Directors Board, we believe storytelling has the power to shape culture and give voice to the next generation,” said Jack Maiden, Director at Mavrick Artist.

“Artists and influencers hold the power to advance from micro entrepreneurs into small and medium business owners and well beyond, we are proud to be a part of this process and assisting students in finding their path with Wonderful Foundations, from tiny steps to great accomplishments,” said Jeffrey Tunches, Founder of Eleven LATAM.

“Partnering with Wonderful Foundations on the Influence the Future FieldTrip gives students a chance to step into the world of content creation in a way that feels real and relevant. It’s about helping students see that their ideas matter by exploring the voices and brands that influence them and reflecting on how their own perspectives can shape the conversation,” said Jesse Simon, Director at LA Models.

Local educators say the program fills a gap. “Our students are immersed in social and digital media, but rarely get to see how intentional and collaborative good content really is,” said Dr. Wesley Graner, Executive Director at Sandhills Theatre Arts Renaissance School (STARS) located in Vass, NC. “This workshop turns curiosity into practice. You can see the spark when they realize their voices and ideas matter.”

FieldTrip debuted nationwide in August and is rolling out across Wonderful Foundations’ growing network of schools, serving more than 15,000 kids across the country during the 2025–2026 school year. To learn more about FieldTrip visit www.WonderfulFieldTrip.org and to support a FieldTrip experience in your community, visit www.WonderfulFieldTrip.org/donate .

About Wonderful Foundations

Wonderful Foundations is a nonprofit organization committed to building safe, inspiring, and long-lasting learning environments by supporting schools, particularly public charter schools, with the resources they need to thrive. Through its innovative funding model and programmatic initiatives, Wonderful Foundations helps children access the full range of opportunities they deserve, inside and beyond the classroom.

About Eleven LATAM - Directors Board

Eleven LATAM is a purpose-driven multi-sided platform providing fashion and artist management, micro-entrepreneur powered commerce, community events, and professional/business services.

Eleven LATAM - Directors Board provides International options for talent and growth.

About LA Models

Founded in 1985 by Heinz Holba, LA Models is a top Los Angeles agency bridging Hollywood and high fashion. Representing men, women, and children, it’s known for inclusivity across age, ethnicity, and body type. Its talent regularly works with major brands and designers, cementing LA Models as a leader in the modeling world.

About Mavrick Artist Agency

Mavrick Artists Agency founded in 2007 is a Beverly Hills based Talent Agency which specializes in representation of Actors & Artists in the fields of Television, Film, Commercials & Social Media. MAA has a solid reputation of providing seasoned Talent & Developing new up & coming stars.