Machinio Expands Platform to Support Service Providers

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Machinio, a Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) company and one of the leading global online platforms for buying and selling machinery and equipment, is introducing service-specific features to enhance its Machinio System platform. These features will support the service side of their customers' businesses in tandem with the existing machinery sales platform. New capabilities will allow and encourage Machinio System users to advertise and manage the critical supporting services of their equipment sales businesses.

"We recognized that a significant portion of our customers' revenue was generated from supplementary services, however, many users were not advertising and managing this part of their business online,” said Robin Hargadon, VP, General Manager of Machinio. "We built service-specific features to make it easy for our customers to promote and expand this key driver of their revenue.”

The new Service Management features offer a suite of tools designed to streamline service management and improve customer engagement:

Service-Specific Pages/Forms: Machinio System clients can now promote individual services through search engine optimized pages, complete with dedicated inquiry forms. These forms are designed to capture essential, service-specific details upfront, ensuring users receive all the necessary information to respond effectively.

Integrated CRM Workflow: Service inquiries are seamlessly integrated into the Machinio System CRM, automatically linking to the relevant contact or company record. Email notifications are promptly dispatched to designated CRM users, minimizing manual effort and ensuring data accuracy and centralization.

Dashboard Visibility: Service inquiries are distinctly displayed on the dashboard, separate from inventory or webshop leads. This provides users with a clear overview of service-specific lead flow, enabling focused management and response.

Direct Quoting from CRM: Users can efficiently generate and send service quotes directly from the CRM, simplifying the process from initial inquiry to proposal delivery.



Since the soft launch of the Service Management features, 75% of Machinio System’s clients have begun promoting at least one service on their website, with most advertising two to three different services. Already, Service Requests make up more than 20% of total inbound inquiries for Machinio Systems clients—aggressive growth is expected as equipment dealers continue to advertise additional services or as service-exclusive businesses utilize the platform.

"Machinio System's Service Requests has been a game-changer for our team. Having everything in one place makes the process incredibly easy to access and manage, and both our service and sales teams love being able to manage directly through the backend of our Machinio System CRM,” said Jenny Zembrzycki of Island Yacht Management & Sales. “It has truly made the entire process seamless and efficient. This has been a huge upgrade compared to our previous system."

In response to the rapid and enthusiastic adoption of Service Requests, Machinio is developing additional service-specific features to further enhance this element of its equipment sales customers’ businesses and to become a choice platform for service-exclusive businesses.

About Machinio

Machinio, a Liquidity Services Marketplace, is one of the leading global online platforms for buying and selling machinery and equipment. By offering annual subscriptions to more than 3,750 dealers, brokers, manufacturers, and other suppliers of used equipment, sellers efficiently market their inventory to more than 12.5 million users across 190 countries. Machinio’s robust search platform lists more than 1.2 million assets for sale valued at over $25 billion. Machinio also provides equipment sellers with Machinio System, a full suite of dealer management software tools to optimize business performance.