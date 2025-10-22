Hotelplanner launches Reservations.ai

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner Inc today launched Reservations.ai, the tech suite that has enabled HotelPlanner to grow by 351% since 2022 and has put the company on track to drive over US$2 billion of hotel sales in 2025.

Reservations.ai will deliver natural phone conversations with an AI agent that can handle search pricing and bookings. It will also offer omni channel chat (including Whatsapp) that again can take the customer right from inspiration to booking.

The AI agent is backed with travel specific ChatGPT content to provide vital background information that will sell the product. It can also deliver a unique highbred UI whereby the voice or chat agent can show the product visually online whilst talking the customer through the reservation.

All our partners benefit from programmatic access for search, pricing, booking, ticketing and post-booking service and real-time reporting to give complete transparency.

“We launched the world’s first end to end AI powered reservations agent just over a year ago after we had educated it from over 8 million recorded customer calls,” said John Prince, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, HotelPlanner. “Your AI agent will speak multiple languages and will work alongside our 2,000 human call center to service your customers. We have added flights and tickets to the offering.”

Reservations.ai first assesses and captures intent from the customer through voice, chat, or API. It then resolves any constraints such as dates, airports, budget, loyalty and corporate policy. The AI agents search and score itineraries across sources; explain trade-offs clearly to users before delivering a complete plan and price. Finally, the technology books and services the trip by confirming fares, taking payment, issuing tickets, manage changes, and keep travellers informed automatically.

Reservations.ai is a market leader in tech that drives conversational commerce and is proving to be an incredibly valuable source of bookings. It now drives over 40% of all Hotelplanner bookings and has been a vital part of its growth.

“Most tech companies don’t sell proven technology. We do,” says Tim Hentschel, Co CEO and Co Founder, Hotelplanner. “This product will increase the revenue for any organization that encourages people to travel, such as travel agents, sports teams, corporates, event planners, or even the family hero that regularly brings their family together.”

Media Contact:

Tim Gunstone

Chief Communications Officer

tim.gunstone@hotelplanner.com

