Prominent Canadian family joins Valory board of directors with $8.5 million investment

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valory Resources Inc. has secured a significant strategic investment of CAD$8.5 million from the family of prominent Canadian business leaders W. Brett Wilson and Russell Wilson, marking a strong endorsement of the Valory Resources’ vision and prospectives with their steelmaking coal mining projects in Alberta.

Both W. Brett Wilson and Russell Wilson have been appointed to the Valory Board of Directors, further enhancing the company’s leadership profile. The appointments add deep expertise in capital markets, entrepreneurship and corporate strategy, and follow the recent addition of former federal Opposition Leader the Hon. Candice Bergen to the Valory Resources Board.

Valory Resources Chair Michael Arnett welcomed the appointments, describing them as a significant endorsement of the company’s position and growth plans. “The combination of Valory Resources with the Wilson Family is a unique combination, as Brett and Russell Wilson are two of Canada’s most respected business figures, known not only for their investment acumen, but also for their values-driven leadership,’’ says Arnett.

“Their decision to invest meaningfully and take an active role on the board signals strong confidence in the quality of our projects, including Mine 14 and Blackstone, our management team and our broader ambitions in Alberta and beyond.”

W. Brett Wilson (Calgary based) is a celebrated entrepreneur and philanthropist, who co-founded FirstEnergy Capital Corp (once Canada’s leading energy investment bank), was awarded the Order of Canada for his work in business and philanthropy and he is an inductee into the Alberta Business Hall of Fame. In April 2025, Brett was awarded the 2025 General Sir Authur Currie Award from Valour Canada, recognising Brett’s business leadership and contributions to Canada’s military community.

Born and raised Calgarian, Russell Wilson (now Brisbane based) leads the investment strategy at Prairie Merchant Corporation and holds a Master of Business in Philanthropy and Non-Profit Studies from Queensland University of Technology. He plays a key role in managing the organization’s commercial and community engagements.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank outgoing directors, Jay Sujir and Ian Harris, for their valuable contribution and service to Valory over many years,’’ says Arnett.

Valory Resources is focused on the responsible development of premium low volatile (PLV) underground steelmaking coal. The company is committed to the highest standards of safety, environmental care and operational excellence, supporting global demand for sustainable, high-quality Canadian steelmaking coal.

About Valory Resources

Valory Resources is focused on the development of Alberta-based underground steelmaking coal mines. Our robust business management practices and strong safety, health and community engagement culture will deliver outstanding levels of performance in the underground production of premium steel making coal. The company is currently advancing two significant mining projects: Blackstone and Mine 14.

The Blackstone Project near Rocky Mountain House in west central Alberta enjoys a JORC Inferred Resource of 175 million tonnes of premium low volatile steelmaking product (PLV). Blackstone is located on provincially owned lands within an industrial region that supports quarrying, oil and gas drilling and production. The project has multiple rail and port access options.

The Mine 14 Project is in an established mining region near Grande Cache in northwest Alberta enjoys a reserve base of 19 million tonnes of PLV. The project is being permitted to produce 1.3 million tonnes per annum of run-of-mine PLV for export to overseas steel manufacturers and is already linked by rail to the Westshore Coal Port in Vancouver, BC. Mine 14 Project operations are expected to continue for up to 15 years with a target commencement of production in the fall of 2026.

