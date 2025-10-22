BrightEdge: Google Shows First Market Share Rebound Since AI Search Surge—Billions at Stake as Competition Stalls

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightEdge, the global leader in AI-driven organic search, content, and digital marketing automation, today released new research showing Google’s first rebound in search market share in more than nine months. While the increase seems modest — from 90.54% to 90.71% — it amounts to billions in potential revenue as AI-powered challengers start chipping away at the remaining 10%. The findings are part of BrightEdge’s newly launched AI Market Pulse , a quarterly measurement of how AI is reshaping search and discovery.

The Shifting Tide In Search

After tracking a slow but steady decline in market share over the last nine months, BrightEdge’s data shows Google recently reversed this trend. Data suggests the release of Google’s AI Mode contributed to this recovery, with specific increases in long-tail querying in Google indicating widespread use of the search engine's new AI feature helping boost Google’s gains. Meanwhile, BrightEdge’s referral analysis shows the broader AI search ecosystem — including ChatGPT and Perplexity — still accounts for less than 1% of total referrals from search, and for the first time BrightEdge observed the collective group lose market share.

Smaller players like Grok and Claude continue to grow, albeit at a slower rate. To put their growth in perspective, Claude's referrals are 60 times smaller than ChatGPT's, and Grok's are 200 times smaller.

“In the last year, we’ve seen Google do a solid job of staving off the AI bleed and the search market has simply expanded around them, but the question has remained: what does all of this mean for Google in the long-term?” said Jim Yu, CEO of BrightEdge. “For the first time, Google is gaining market share, demonstrating their strategy for durable success — which isn’t just to increase or monetize searches — is working.”

What This Means For Marketers

The search landscape is evolving, and today's marketers must master two fronts: traditional search and AI-driven discovery. But as Google stabilizes, the winning strategy remains clear: optimize once, win everywhere. While new trends like AI agents are reshaping the field, Google's continued dominance proves that traditional search optimization is more critical than ever. To succeed, brands need the right technology to rank on Google and across the new AI engines—like ChatGPT and Perplexity—that matter most to their customers.

