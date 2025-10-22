ACCA and AACSB Join Efforts to Support Accounting and Finance Education

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leadership from ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and AACSB International (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) have entered into a strategic partnership to support business and accounting and finance education, signing a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) on October 17, 2025.

The global bodies will explore areas of common interest, producing research on topics such as the future of work, graduate employability, and career paths, as well as social impact.

Joint efforts will also include pursuing initiatives to support universities, examining the impact of AI on the learning experience in the short to medium term, and collaborating with key organizations to assess the future of accountancy education.

“Accountancy is changing: accountants are driving sustainability, promoting social value and dealing with new ethical challenges, as well as enabling innovative technologies which are shaking up the world of work,” said Helen Brand, chief executive, ACCA. “Collaboration on equipping future generations for the opportunities and challenges ahead has never been more important, and we very much look forward to working with AACSB on this.”

“Business education is undergoing profound transformation, and AACSB International is proud to partner with ACCA to help shape the future,” said Lily Bi, president and CEO of AACSB. “Together, we will strengthen the bridge between academia and the business world, equipping learners with the knowledge, skills, and agility to thrive in a rapidly evolving profession.”

“This partnership with AACSB will allow ACCA to deepen our support of accountancy education across the U.S. and Canada,” said Jillian Couse, head of ACCA North America. "Our team looks forward to the upcoming years of impactful collaboration.”

About ACCA

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the only truly global accountancy body. Since we were founded in 1904, we’ve been breaking down barriers to the accountancy profession. Today we proudly support a diverse community of over 257,900 members and 530,100 future members in 180 countries.

We’re redefining accountancy. Our cutting-edge qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to lead and drive sustainable value in organizations and economies worldwide.

Guided by our purpose and values, we’re leading the accountancy profession for a changed world. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, we’re strengthening and building a profession that focuses on people, planet and prosperity to create value for all.

Find out more at: www.accaglobal.com

ACCA is not affiliated with any Chartered Accountant (CA) organization or Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) organization.