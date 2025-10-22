Novachips Introduces Customized COTS M.2 SSD for Satellite Applications

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novachips Co., Ltd., an innovator in flash storage solutions, today announced the launch of the NN765R, a customized COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) M.2 SSD designed to meet the demanding requirements of satellite and embedded system applications.

The NN765R is engineered to protect its components from low-energy protons using special coating materials, while enhanced ECC (Error Correction Code) and firmware recovery technology correct bit errors caused by high-energy proton exposure.

Leveraging expertise gained from avionic applications, the NN765R delivers exceptional reliability in extreme temperatures while consuming less than 3 watts of power—even during full-speed operation with read/write performance up to 3GB/s. To ensure mechanical robustness, the SSD meets MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration standards and features a reinforced body secured with dual side screws.

“Protons trapped by Earth’s magnetic fields are a major cause of errors and failures in electronic components operating in satellite environments,” said Sejong Yoo, General Manager of Novachips. “Our customized COTS M.2 SSD has demonstrated the ability to withstand proton flux more than 1,000 times greater than the actual satellite environment. This makes it an efficient, high-bandwidth local storage solution where traditional space-grade memory components cannot keep up.”

The NN765R series is offered in a standard dual-side M.2 80mm form factor with capacities of 330GB, 660GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Its radiation-shielding materials and customized firmware can also be adapted to other form factors to meet specific project requirements.

With its combination of radiation resistance, power efficiency, and high performance, the NN765R provides an affordable and reliable solution for next-generation satellite and aerospace systems.

Pricing and Availability

NN765R series products are now available for customer shipment. For technical documentation, including the datasheet and proton test report, please contact sales@novachips.com.

About Novachips

Novachips is a leading provider of a broad range of Flash storage processors and storage modules with breakthrough capacity and scalability. Novachips reimagined Flash storage from the inside out and offer the industry’s most advanced capabilities with high storage capacity for enterprise, industrial, military, and other mission-critical applications. Novachips products are built upon the company’s unique hardware and firmware architecture, which outpaces the scalability, performance, and reliability of SSDs that use NAND Flash. Founded in 2009, Novachips has offices in Pangyo, S. Korea.

For more information, please visit www.novachips.com

Figure 1 Customized COTS M.2 SSD in Proton Beam Testing.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9b54490-883e-417b-97d4-d320432fd457