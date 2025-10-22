Shvetank Shah Joins NAVEX Board of Directors

Lake Oswego, Oregon, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAVEX, the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, announces that Shvetank Shah has joined its newly formed Board of Directors following its successful acquisition by a consortium led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, including Blackstone.

“We’re pleased to welcome Shah to our Board. His deep expertise in GRC, proven leadership in scaling businesses, and trusted relationships across the private equity landscape make him an exceptional addition,” said NAVEX board director and CEO, Andrew Bates. “Shah’s strategic insight and operational experience will be invaluable as we transform how the world manages risk and compliance.” “NAVEX has long stood at the forefront of ethics, risk, and compliance innovation,” said Shvetank Shah. “I’m honored to join the Board at such a pivotal moment in its journey. With its powerful platform, global reach, and unwavering commitment to integrity, NAVEX is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate complexity and build resilient, values-driven cultures. I look forward to collaborating with the team as they continue to deliver transformative solutions and lasting impact for clients worldwide.”

Shah, a seasoned executive and board leader, brings over two decades of experience in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), private equity advisory, and enterprise transformation to the NAVEX Board of Directors. As Chairman of the Board at Beckway and former CEO of ACA Group, he has led high-growth strategies, executed multiple acquisitions, and delivered significant margin improvements. His advisory work with top-tier PE firms and leadership roles at Gartner and CEB underscore his expertise in enterprise risk, regulatory strategy, and operational excellence, making him a trusted voice in boardrooms and a catalyst for value creation in GRC-driven organizations.

About NAVEX

Trusted by 13,000 organizations, including 75 percent of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NAVEX is the global leader in risk and compliance solutions. Its NAVEX One platform strengthens risk and compliance programs, empowering organizations with unparalleled industry benchmark data and insights. NAVEX One provides a 360-degree view of enterprise, third party and ecosystem risk for enhanced regulatory compliance and proactive risk management. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, with a global presence, NAVEX continues to shape the future of governance, risk and compliance. Visit their blog or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.