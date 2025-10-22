A Landmark Partnership: HAVIT Partners with Three Top International Esports Teams to Expand Global Presence

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVIT, a leading global consumer tech brand, today officially announces strategic partnerships with three internationally renowned esports teams: Brazil’s Vivo Keyd Stars, Turkiye’s Galatasaray Esports, and Beşiktaş Esports. This marks a new stage in HAVIT’s global esports expansion, further strengthening its influence in the global esports ecosystem.

Deep into the Esports Market

HAVIT has achieved remarkable results in the esports sector across both the Turkish and Latin American markets.

In Turkiye, HAVIT's gaming headsets consistently rank No.1 on the leading platform Trendyol. To further integrate into the local esports ecosystem, HAVIT partners with Galatasaray Esports and Beşiktaş Esports, celebrated for their prestigious legacy and youthful energy, each with a massive fan base. This collaboration not only reinforces HAVIT’s market leadership but also deepens its connection with the local esports community.

Moreover, HAVIT enters the second year of its partnership with Vivo Keyd Stars, Brazil’s leading esports team, providing high-performance gaming gear to support the team’s play. With HAVIT’s gear and their own relentless drive, VKS won the championship in LTA South 2025 Split 3 and will represent Brazil at the 2025 League of Legends World Championship. This partnership underscores both the team’s strength and HAVIT’s commitment to empowering Brazil’s esports development.

Brand Vision: Build a Global Esports Network

This strategic partnership across Brazil and Turkiye is a key step in HAVIT’s regional market expansion and lays a solid foundation for HAVIT’s future presence in wider esports ecosystems of Europe, the Americas, and beyond.

“Partnering with these teams is a crucial implementation of HAVIT's 'For Fun. For Games. For Champions' vision,'' said Yao, brand director at HAVIT. “By merging technology with esports, we aim to inspire gamers worldwide to break boundaries and shape the future of gaming.”

Meet HAVIT at CES 2026

HAVIT will showcase its latest innovations at the upcoming CES 2026 and warmly invites everyone to experience products firsthand.

Booth Information:

Dates: Jan. 6-9, 2026

Booth No. 31623

Venue: South Hall 1, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, US

About HAVIT

Founded in 1998, HAVIT spans over 110 countries and regions, offering innovative gaming gear, audio devices, and smart life products. With decades of audio expertise, HAVIT Gaming delivers performance-driven esports gaming gear that empowers players worldwide.

