AmpliTech Group: Synergistic Divisions Driving Accelerated Growth and Long-Term Shareholder Value

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of advanced RF, microwave, and quantum signal-processing solutions, today announced the alignment and expansion of its five synergistic business divisions. The company’s unified structure across ORAN 5G, satellite, defense, and quantum markets positions it for strong operational growth and margin scalability through 2030. Management reaffirmed its focus on sustainable revenue expansion, operational discipline, and continued innovation as key elements of its long-term shareholder value strategy. Through strategic cross-divisional synergy, AmpliTech Group delivers complete solutions powering the next generation of high-performance, U.S.-engineered communications systems.

Division Summaries and Their Synergy

AmpliTech Inc.

AmpliTech Inc., the core of the organization and first group founded by the CEO Fawad Maqbool in 2002, located in AMPG headquarters in Long Island, develops ultra-low-noise amplifiers (LNAs), low-noise blocks (LNBs), and high-efficiency microwave components used in satellite, quantum, and 5G/6G networks. In 2025, it secured four new U.S. patents that reinforced AmpliTech’s technical leadership in high-sensitivity amplifiers and signal integrity. Its technology enables higher data throughput and more reliable communication, making this division the foundation for every other element of the AmpliTech ecosystem.

Specialty Microwave

Specialty Microwave also located in Long Island, N.Y., designs and manufactures advanced SATCOM RF subsystems, waveguide adapters/assemblies/filters, and integration systems for aerospace, defense, and telecom infrastructure. Partnering with AmpliTech Inc. and AGTGSS, it builds fully integrated signal chains, including LNAs and LNB controllers for radar, satellite ground stations, and 5G backhaul applications. It has a fully functioning modern CAD compatible CNC machine shop for prototyping and production. Its systems connect raw RF performance with real-world deployment readiness, and it boasts such SATCOM TV customers such as Warner Bros, Paramount, Disney, Fox News, and Viasat to name a few.

Spectrum Semiconductor Materials

Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, located in San Jose, Silicon Valley, forms the packaging and distribution backbone of the group. The division distributes high-purity semiconductor substrates and packaging materials and wafer handling components vital to both internal production and the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem. Its 30-year history of prime global distribution channels ensures material security, compliance, and quality for AmpliTech’s amplifier production and partner orders, significantly mitigating global supply chain risk. The AGMDC MMICs and chips are packaged and distributed to AmpliTech’s other groups as well as through its well-developed global customer distribution base. The division’s domestic facility ensures a secure, U.S.-based supply chain supporting internal AmpliTech manufacturing and external semiconductor OEMs.

AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center (AGMDC)

AGMDC located in the Texas “Telecom Corridor” serves as the company’s design and R&D hub, focusing on modeling, layout, prototype development, and innovation across the high-frequency spectrum. It turns foundational research and IP from AmpliTech Inc. into manufacturable prototypes ready for commercialization, accelerating time-to-market and enhancing cross-divisional collaboration. It facilitates deployable high-frequency designs and accelerates validation cycles for 5G radios, quantum amplifier chains, and next-gen telecommunications architectures. The division is a fabless MMIC wafer chip designer and post wafer processing and packaging center providing state-of-the-art leading-edge RF/Microwave semiconductor chip designs for active and passive products up to 40 GHz and beyond. The group is armed with the most sophisticated and advanced test and measurement equipment, environmental test chambers, and a team of engineers with advanced degrees with over 150 man-years of experience from tier one foundries such as Raytheon, Texas Instruments, and Qorvo.

AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services (AGTGSS)

AGTGSS leads the deployment of Turnkey Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) 5G and private wireless (P5G) systems. It is AmpliTech Group’s flagship division. Integrating AmpliTech’s hardware, design, and semiconductor technologies, this division delivers end-to-end network solutions for mobile network operators and enterprises providing ready-to-deploy high speed networks. AGTGSS anchors the group’s system-level growth strategy. The global ORAN market, valued at $3.4 billion in 2025, is expected to reach $29 billion by 20301, positioning AGTGSS as AmpliTech’s primary revenue catalyst driving exponential demand across all AmpliTech divisions.

Integrated Growth Model

Each division scales and strengthens the others, forming a self-reinforcing innovation cycle:

AmpliTech Inc. provides patented amplifier designs and LNBs for AGTGSS and AGMDC.

Specialty Microwave transforms them into deployable SATCOM systems.

Spectrum supplies semiconductor material packages for AmpliTech’s internal designs and partner contracts.

AGMDC refines design cycles with rapid simulation-to-manufacture transitions, accelerating R&D breakthroughs across divisions, shortening the innovation-to-revenue timeline.

AGTGSS deploys and commercializes full ORAN 5G systems that generate recurring demand for AmpliTech components and design services through ORAN network deployments



Together, these divisions create a vertically integrated organization capable of supplying everything from semiconductor-level materials to fully deployed 5G and quantum systems, all engineered and produced in the United States, acting as a one-stop provider of high-performance signal and network infrastructure. This gives customers unmatched efficiency, scalability and supply assurance that is unmatched in the U.S. markets.

Market Outlook and Strategic Vision

“Our divisions work in concert to amplify one another’s growth, and operate like a unified engine,” said Fawad Maqbool, Founder and CEO of AmpliTech Group. “The success of AGTGSS as a deployments division naturally drives component demand across every other part of our business and fuels demand throughout the organization, from LNAs and design IP to semiconductor materials, as well as complex microwave and wireless sub-systems. This is how we compound innovation, fully aligned with our long-term growth and shareholder value strategy. Together, our divisions transform incremental innovation into exponential growth while maintaining the U.S.-based engineering integrity our commercial and military customers trust.”

The company anticipates continued expansion through 2030 driven by:

25–30% projected annual revenue growth , led by AGTGSS.

, led by AGTGSS. AmpliTech Inc’s expansion of quantum and cryogenic amplifier commercialization into global research sectors.

into global research sectors. Ongoing integration of satellite-to-ORAN 5G network connectivity markets.



With its end-to-end vertically integrated model, domestic manufacturing footprint, and engineering excellence, AmpliTech is establishing itself as one of the few U.S. companies capable of offering cradle-to-deployment capability for global connectivity and quantum systems infrastructure. With all its design and manufacturing capabilities across all groups, the company is also poised to benefit from the deployment of military and commercial drones and missiles where the range and connectivity of these assets is a critical factor in the success of their missions. This is where AmpliTech has unmatched technology.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGW) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced RF, microwave, and cryogenic systems serving 5G/6G ORAN, satellite, defense, and quantum computing markets. Its five synergistic divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services, collectively deliver complete, U.S.-engineered technology solutions that power modern connectivity and innovation.

