Big Idea Ventures and Mars Petcare Select Three Trailblazing Startups for the 2025 Next Generation Pet Food Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures and Mars Petcare, together with partners AAK, Bühler, and Givaudan, have selected three pioneering startups for the 2025 Next Generation Pet Food Program. The initiative identifies and accelerates breakthrough technologies in biotech-based ingredients, essential nutrients, and circular feed innovations — shaping a more sustainable and resilient future for pet nutrition.

This year’s program attracted 165 applications from 39 countries — nearly half from Asia — reflecting the growing global momentum behind sustainable food development and pet care innovation. After a rigorous multistage selection process, evaluating innovation, scalability, sustainability impact, and commercial potential, three outstanding startups have been selected for this year’s cohort.

The selected companies are:

ALT-PRO Advantage : This Canadian company is a microalgae platform using illuminated fermentation to naturally produce and optimize essential nutrients like taurine and arachidonic acid for pet food, and other feed and food applications. Seaqure Labs : This Swedish company is a biotech startup that develops fungi-based, circular aquafeed ingredients by upcycling industrial sidestreams via mycelium, aiming to reduce environmental impact while providing high-quality nutrition for fish and other animals. Terramatter : This Indian company uses industrial side streams and emissions to produce functional ingredients through fermentation. Their fermented proteins serve as sustainable alternatives for plant-based meat, pet food, aqua feed and supplements.



Together, these companies showcase how biotechnology and circular innovation can unlock new sources of essential nutrients, proteins, and functional ingredients for the pet food industry.

“Pet nutrition is evolving through science and sustainability; these startups are driving that transformation,” said Andrew D. Ive, Founder and General Managing Partner at Big Idea Ventures. “At Big Idea Ventures, we help founders turn big ideas into global breakthroughs by working with Mars Petcare and our partners around the world. Together, we will work to develop innovative ingredients that have a more positive impact on pets, people, and the environment.”

“Reimagining the future of pet food demands bold innovation. Each of the startups bring cutting-edge solutions to the pet food industry, delivering solutions that can reduce environmental impact and address concerns about ingredient accessibility and security. I’m eager to witness the breakthroughs these forward-thinking partnerships will deliver.” – Elisabetta Pierangelo, Global Vice President R&D, Mars Pet Nutrition.

The startups will benefit from world class mentorship, access to cutting edge R&D facilities, and tailored opportunities for strategic partnerships with Mars Petcare, Big Idea Ventures, AAK, Bühler, and Givaudan. Together, they will work to refine their solutions and accelerate their path to market.

The program will culminate at the Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit in Singapore (November 4-6, 2025), where the cohort will pitch on stage to an international audience of industry leaders, investors, and decision makers, with a goal of opening doors to global visibility, investment, and commercial growth.

For more information about the Next Generation Pet Food Program, visit bigideaventures.com/petfoodprogram.

ABOUT BIG IDEA VENTURES

Big Idea Ventures is building the bioeconomy by investing in breakthrough technologies across food, agriculture, and materials. Its mission is to support the world’s best entrepreneurs, scientists, and engineers to solve the world’s greatest challenges.

The firm gives partners access to world-leading innovation through fund management, tech scouting, venture building, acceleration, direct investment, and global innovation challenges. Supported by Vevolution, Big Idea Ventures’ digital platform connecting thousands of startups with investors and corporates, the firm delivers continuous deal flow, analysis, and ecosystem mapping—creating low-risk, high-insight opportunities to pilot technologies, form strategic partnerships, and demonstrate leadership in sustainable innovation.

With teams in New York, Paris, and Asia, and more than 160 investments across 30 countries, Big Idea Ventures helps solve real-world challenges - extending its partners the reach of R&D, strategy, and investment teams, enabling partners to accelerate the next generation of sustainable innovation.

To explore partnerships, pilots, or investment opportunities, contact Shruti Salkar at Shruti.Salkar@bigideaventures.com .

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As an approximately $55bn family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M’S®, SNICKERS® and BEN’S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.