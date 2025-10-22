Orocidin’s QR-01 Shows Positive Results in Treating Periodontitis in the treatment of experimental periodontitis in Wistar rats.

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocidin A/S (“Orocidin”), a subsidiary of Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) (“Nordicus” or the “Company”), a financial consulting company specializing in supporting Nordic and U.S. life sciences companies in establishing themselves in the U.S. market, today announced the second positive efficacy dog and rat results (in two separate studies) for its lead periodontitis candidate, QR-01, in a preclinical experimental study involving rats with induced periodontitis.

The study was performed by Prof Elena Figuero and Prof Mariano Sanz by the ETEP Research Group at the University Complutense of Madrid, Spain. Professor Figuero and Professor Mariano both acknowledge the value of the study in demonstrating the clinical effect of this compound in improving the clinical outcomes measured in this experimental in vivo investigation, similarly as in the results from the dog study previously performed. “We are both very happy about the data and the outcome of the study” they said.

The rat preclinical in vivo study consisted of two different phases. In Phase 1 (3 weeks), periodontitis was induced using a combination of ligature placement and oral rinses with periodontal pathogenic bacteria. In Phase 2 (7 days), periodontal therapy was performed in the corresponding groups.

These phases led to four experimental groups based on the combination of periodontitis induction and periodontitis treatment, with or without QR-01.

Negative Control Group: No periodontitis induction and no treatment

No periodontitis induction and no treatment Positive Control Group: Periodontitis induction (ligature placement and oral rinses with bacteria) without periodontal treatment

Periodontitis induction (ligature placement and oral rinses with bacteria) without periodontal treatment Placebo Group : Periodontitis induction (ligature placement and oral rinses with bacteria) with periodontal treatment + placebo gel

: Periodontitis induction (ligature placement and oral rinses with bacteria) with periodontal treatment + placebo gel Test Group: Periodontitis induction (ligature placement and rinses with bacteria) with periodontal treatment + QR-01 gel

The results from the rat study demonstrated the following outcome

Probing depth (PD-mm)

After periodontitis induction, all groups with induced periodontitis exhibited statistically significant differences in PD compared to the negative control group (p < 0.001).



Gingival index (GI)

After inducing periodontitis, all groups with the condition showed statistically significant differences in GI compared to the negative control group.



Bleeding on probing (BOP)

After inducing periodontitis, all groups with the condition showed statistically significant differences in BOP compared to the negative control group.

From a descriptive perspective, after treatment of periodontitis, BOP decreased in the active treatment QR-01 group, whereas an increase was observed in the placebo gel group.

Plaque levels (PI)

After periodontitis induction, all groups with induced periodontitis showed statistically significant differences in PI compared to the negative control group.



Allan Wehnert, CEO & Founder of Orocidin stated “we are extremely satisfied with the outcome of the study as it confirms the value of QR-01 and shows excellent results. The study was conducted with high professionalism and excellency.”





This is the second pre-clinical animal study demonstrating positive effect in the treatment of periodontitis and shows that the effect of QR-01 is robust and replicable in the treatment of periodontitis and show great prominence for demonstrating clinical effect in periodontitis patients.

About Orocidin

Orocidin’s mission is to develop the preferred treatment against aggressive periodontitis. Our innovative therapeutic agent, QR-01, distinguishes itself through its unique ability to provide treatment of both inflammation and bacterial infection.

About Nordicus Partners Corporation

Nordicus Partners Corporation is the only U.S. publicly traded business accelerator and holding company for Nordic life sciences companies. Leveraging decades of combined management experience in domestic and global corporate sectors, Nordicus excels in corporate finance activities including business and market development, growth strategies, talent acquisition, partnership building, capital raising, and facilitating company acquisitions and sales. In 2024, Nordicus acquired 100% of Orocidin A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies for periodontitis and 100% of Bio-Convert A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of oral leukoplakia. For more information about Nordicus, please visit: www.nordicuspartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Threads and BlueSky.

