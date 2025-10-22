Retail ID™ AI-Powered Shareholder Verification Engine Launched by TiiCKER

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public companies, meet your retail investors… for the first time

TiiCKER, the world’s first shareholder engagement and direct-to-retail investor marketing platform, announced the launch of Retail ID™, an AI-powered retail ownership verification solution that allows public companies to instantly validate their retail investors and engage with this large and growing – but previously invisible – shareholder base. Like other ID verification platforms for students, seniors, veterans or teachers, Retail ID (RETAILID.ai) allows gated access based on ownership and hold periods to rewards, loyalty programs, VIP events or direct engagement between public companies and their retail investors. The enterprise software can live on a public company’s website or on TiiCKER and verifies investors in the U.S., Canada and more than 20 other countries and in a dozen different global currencies.

“Retail ID removes the barriers for public companies to identify, engage and reward their retail investors, their most loyal and long-term shareholders, shoppers and proxy voters,” said Walter Ward III, CEO and co-founder of TiiCKER. “Companies ignore retail investors because they don’t know who they are, but brands can now connect with ALL their shareholders and engage them as the consumers, fans, influencers and voters they are. This is a win-win for retail investors and listed companies alike.”

Like the core TiiCKER platform, Retail ID verification occurs within seconds and can now be done by simply uploading a brokerage statement in PDF or image format with no logins, integrations, or manual reviews required. Beyond the seamless verification process, this breakthrough offers global reach and zero hassle, supporting numerous languages, geographies, and brokerage platforms. The platform also unlocks data about each retail investor, giving brands visibility into their large and loyal, but previously unseen, retail investors.

The SaaS technology was developed by TiiCKER in partnership with AWS following the shareholder loyalty startup’s AWS Fintech Accelerator win. The funding and credits from the innovation award boosted by additional VC investment allowed TiiCKER to develop Retail ID with world-class AI engineers and deployment, as well as enterprise-level security and fraud detection and prevention. Retail ID is also API-ready for instant integration, enabling companies to embed shareholder verification, share ownership and hold periods directly into their platforms, apps, investor relations (IR) pages and customer journeys. Featuring encrypted data storage, API authentication, continuous monitoring, and 99.9% uptime, it allows companies to access real-time analytics and dashboards, providing insights and engagement trends at a glance.

“Retail ID is a quantum leap in verification technology,” said Joshua Fair, Chief Technology Officer at TiiCKER. “We’re using the utility and rapid-learning models of AI, coupled with scaled algorithms and custom software, to revolutionize the outdated or non-existent systems of retail investor identification. Retail ID makes verification simpler for the user and builds a bridge between public companies and their shareholders that was previously non-existent.”

Global in design, Retail ID supports over 25 countries and nearly a dozen major currencies including USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, and CHF. Smart currency conversion ensures ownership accuracy by applying real-time exchange rates, while white-label customization allows companies to maintain their own branding, domains, and customer-facing endpoints. The cloud-native, pay-per-use model requires no setup, deploys in minutes, and continues to learn and improve with every document processed, making it seven to ten times faster than traditional verification methods. The platform also leverages sophisticated algorithms to flag duplicates, inconsistencies, and anomalies, generating fraud scores and visual evidence to ensure companies are connecting and rewarding their verified shareholders.

Built on TiiCKER’s pioneering work in direct-to-shareholder marketing, Retail ID improves the UX and scales its verification tech stack for both digital and analog ID, empowering brands to boost shareholder engagement, while ensuring military-grade security and compliance.

About TiiCKER

Fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web based and mobile app platforms and Retail ID™ enterprise model. It provides consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they own and love. For America’s more than 150 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks and discounts, custom content, CEO and company events, and special perks for marketing partners.

For its brand and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable shareholder loyalty programs and retail investor engagement that drive more spending, investing, and proxy voting among their consumers, maximizing Shareholder Lifetime Value™.

TiiCKER has been recognized as: Best Shareholder Engagement Platform (2024 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards); Most Innovative Tech Companies of the Year (2024 American Business Awards®); Top MarTech Startup (2023 by MarTech Outlook); and 2023 AWS Fintech Accelerator winner.

For more information, visit TIICKER.com or RETAILID.ai

