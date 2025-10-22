Femasys Announces Initiation of Post-Market Surveillance Study for FemBloc® Permanent Birth Control in Europe

--Marks key milestone in European commercialization strategy under EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR)--

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective to women worldwide, announced the commencement of a post-market surveillance (PMS) clinical study for its CE-marked FemBloc Permanent Birth Control. This study is being conducted in accordance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR 2017/745) and numerous thought leaders throughout the region.

This PMS study is a key component of Femasys’ long-term commitment to monitor the safety and performance of its products in real-world settings while complying with the rigorous post-market requirements introduced under the MDR framework (Annex XIV Part B). The study has received approval from multiple Ethics Committees and is being carried out in compliance with ISO 14155:2020 for Good Clinical Practice and applicable national regulations.

“Launching this post-market study is a significant milestone in advancing our European commercialization strategy for FemBloc,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Femasys Inc. “By generating real-world data, we are not only meeting stringent MDR requirements but also building the foundation for broader physician adoption and reimbursement. With strong demand among women in Europe for safe, accessible permanent birth control, FemBloc is uniquely positioned to address this unmet need and drive meaningful growth as we expand access to women worldwide.”

FemBloc is a first-of-its-kind, non-surgical solution for permanent birth control, addressing a significant unmet need in women’s reproductive health. It uses a patented delivery system to place a proprietary blended polymer into both fallopian tubes, which safely degrades and forms natural scar tissue for permanent occlusion. Unlike surgical sterilization, FemBloc requires no anesthesia, no incisions, and no recovery time, avoiding the risks of infection and other surgical complications while providing women a safer, more convenient, and affordable option. With no comparable alternatives on the market, FemBloc represents a disruptive advancement with broad global potential. Learn more at www.FemBloc.com.

About Femasys

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator focused on making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective for women worldwide through its broad, patent-protected portfolio of novel, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products. As a U.S. manufacturer with global regulatory approvals, Femasys is actively commercializing its lead product innovations in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys’ fertility portfolio includes FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, a groundbreaking first-step infertility treatment and FemVue®, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment. Published clinical trial data demonstrates FemaSeed is over twice as effective as traditional IUI, with a comparable safety profile, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.1

FemBloc® permanent birth control is the first and only non-surgical, in-office alternative to centuries-old surgical sterilization that received full regulatory approval in Europe in June of 2025, the UK in August 2025, and New Zealand in September 2025. Commercialization of this highly cost-effective, convenient and significantly safer approach will be completed through strategic partnerships in select European countries. Alongside FemBloc, the FemChec®, diagnostic product provides an ultrasound-based test to confirm procedural success. Published data from initial clinical trials demonstrated compelling effectiveness, five-year safety, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.2 For U.S. FDA approval, enrollment in the FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751) is on-going.

Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

References

1Liu, J. H., Glassner, M., Gracia, C. R., Johnstone, E. B., Schnell, V. L., Thomas, M. A., L. Morrison, Lee-Sepsick, K. (2024). FemaSeed Directional Intratubal Artificial Insemination for Couples with Male-Factor or Unexplained Infertility Associated with Low Male Sperm Count. J Gynecol Reprod Med, 8(2), 01-12. doi: 10.33140/JGRM.08.02.08.

2Liu, J. H., Blumenthal, P. D., Castaño, P. M., Chudnoff, S. C., Gawron, L. M., Johnstone, E. B., Lee-Sepsick, K. (2025). FemBloc Non-Surgical Permanent Contraception for Occlusion of the Fallopian Tubes. J Gynecol Reprod Med, 9(1), 01-12. doi: 10.33140/JGRM.09.01.05.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

Nathan Abler, Dresner Corporate Services, (714) 742-4180, nabler@dresnerco.com