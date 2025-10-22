NOTICE OF MAKE WHOLE REDEMPTION PRICE

MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB

(the "Issuer")1

€240,000,000 6.250 per cent. Notes due 2027

(the "Notes")

(ISIN: XS2485155464) (Common Code: 248515546)

22 October 2025

We refer to the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions") and the notice (the "Initial Notice") of the Issuer dated 10 October 2025 relating to the early redemption of the Notes on 27 October 2025 (the "Make Whole Optional Redemption Date") at the Make Whole Redemption Price together with interest accrued to, but excluding, and unpaid to the Make Whole Optional Redemption Date. Capitalised terms used in this notice that are not otherwise defined have the meaning given to them in the Conditions.

The Issuer has previously announced the appointment of ING Bank N.V., London Branch as the Determination Agent for the purpose of determining the Make Whole Redemption Price in respect of the Notes.

The Issuer hereby announces that the Determination Agent has determined, as of the Determination Time on the Determination Date, that the Reference Dealer Rate is 1.867 per cent. and the Make Whole Redemption Price is EUR 1,064.06 per Calculation Amount.

The Issuer will request the Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin and Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange to cancel the listing of all Notes following the redemption of the Notes on the Make Whole Optional Redemption Date.

This announcement relates to the disclosure of information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Lauryna Šaltinė, Chief Financial Officer .

1 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 259400Z5DFISQ00QN727