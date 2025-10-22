Pavewise Announces $2.5 Million Seed Funding Round

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pavewise , which drives efficiency and compliance spanning the multi-faceted plans of road construction projects, today announced a $2.5 million seed investment round led by C2 Ventures , plus Connectic , Service Provider Capital , entrepreneur turned venture investor Geoff Judge, and Tom Stemm, former CEO of construction industry platform Ryvit, acquired by Trimble. The seed round has also drawn further backing from existing investors M25 , gener8tor 1889 and Broadwater Capital , and is accepting a small number of additional investments.

Built on decades of field experience, Pavewise’s software integrates production tracking and analytics, compliance automation, and site-specific weather data, to give contractors real-time visibility and control. By turning unpredictable job-site conditions into actionable insights, Pavewise helps crews minimize downtime, prevent costly rework, reduce compliance risks, and boost profitability across every project.

“Construction teams lose millions every year due to weather delays, compliance gaps, and inefficiencies,” said Bryce Wuori, co-founder and CEO of Pavewise. “We’ve lived those challenges firsthand. Pavewise equips contractors with real-time insights for quicker, improved decisions and better results.”

Started after managing paving projects across the U.S., Pavewise delivers a strategy for success for every project efficiently managing variables and integrating solutions, leading to building better roads.

“Pavewise addresses critical pressure points in construction – weather, compliance, daily coordination – with field-ready tools that improve project outcomes in real-time,” said Chris Cunningham, founder and managing partner of C2 Ventures. “Its founders have the firsthand industry and have built technology that improves process, risk, and accountability in a sector as critical as construction, it earns our attention. This investment reflects our belief in durable solutions in Dirty, Dull, and Dangerous markets.”

“Working with the Pavewise team since leading their first institutional round has truly been a pleasure,” said Mike Asem, founding partner of M25. “We are doubling down on our investment in the company and their mission to disrupt the construction industry.”

“Pavewise has built category-defining construction technology from North Dakota that is saving contractors time and money on live projects across the country. This new financing will help them accelerate that impact across the industry,” said Ben Stanley, principal of gener8tor 1889.

Pavewise will use the capital to accelerate its go-to-market strategy, investing in sales, marketing and crew acquisition.

About Pavewise

