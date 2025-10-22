Dynamic changes in data analytics reflected in CompTIA Data+ certification update

Downers Grove, Ill., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid changes in data analytics practices and technologies are reflected in the updated CompTIA Data+ certification released by CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications.

The new CompTIA Data+ exam (V2), available worldwide, covers the technologies and processes that are increasingly used by workers in the data realm, including generative artificial intelligence (AI), regular expression testers (RegEx), integrated development environments (IDEs) and more.

“The refreshed exam aligns with these evolutionary changes,” said Katie Hoenicke, senior vice president, product development, CompTIA. “Earning this certification helps business and technology professionals elevate their level of data literacy, which is essential for immediate on-the-job success and upward career mobility.”

“The baseline has shifted, but it’s still very much attainable,” said Robin Hunt, co-founder, ThinkData Solutions, Inc., who developed the learning content for the new exam. “This new content will expose learners to deeper data understanding as well as Python, machine learning concepts and other essential skills, preparing them to dive deeper and discover how their abilities can help them find their own pathways.”

Over the next 10 years job growth for data scientist and data analyst occupations is expected to grow at a rate that is 414% higher than the overall U.S. rate, according to CompTIA’s analysis of projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics and Lightcast.[1]

Today’s data analysts must be familiar with cloud providers and how infrastructure impacts the way they access data. Modern data science relies on IDEs to write, test and debug code for analysis and other tasks. Also, the rise of generative AI makes it essential for data analysts to understand how they can utilize language models to improve the manipulation and analysis of data.

CompTIA Data+ validates a range of knowledge and skills; for example, the ability to mine, analyze and interpret data while adhering to governance and quality standards, and to communicate data-driven insights in ways that inform rather than confuse, leading to more informed data-driven business decisions.

The certification is vendor neutral, setting it apart from other data analytics credentials. Rather than zeroing in on a specific technology, CompTIA Data+ focuses on the core concepts applicable to analysts no matter which systems their organization uses. The exam assesses knowledge and hands-on skills in five areas: data concepts and environments, data acquisition and preparation, data analysis, virtualization and reporting and data governance.

CompTIA Data+ is compliant with ISO 17024 standards. ISO accreditation by the ANSI National Accreditation Board is important because it provides confidence and trust in the outputs of an accredited program. CompTIA Data+ also meets the requirements of the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity.

New CertMaster learning options for the updated CompTIA Data+ exam are available. CompTIA uses a research-based framework in its learning solutions. This approach delivers instruction in a more effective way, helping learners retain what they’ve learned and apply it to job scenarios and job task requirements. CertMaster’s flexible, self-paced training solutions are designed to fit anyone’s learning style and timeline.

About CompTIA

