Tag-N-Trac Saves High-Value Shipments as Holiday Cargo Theft Surges

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tag-N-Trac, a leader in real-time tracking and internodal logistics intelligence, today announced enhanced protections for high-value electronics, AI semiconductor exports with US regulatory controls, and time-sensitive shipments to address an expected surge in cargo theft this holiday season. The company’s RELATIVITY platform delivers continuous visibility, predictive analytics, and actionable alerts for enterprises, packaging providers, 3PLs, and freight forwarders, helping safeguard goods from theft and diversion.

Holiday cargo theft continues to climb, with CargoNet reporting a 27% year-over-year increase since 2023 and losses projected to rise another 22% by the end of 2025. Tag-N-Trac’s technology directly addresses this growing challenge by combining intelligent geo-fencing, tampering detection, and route-based alerting to protect sensitive, high-value goods.

For instance, high-value goods such as enterprise electronics and advanced technology components, including AI chips and servers, are increasingly vulnerable to theft and diversion. This is particularly relevant given the growing concerns surrounding global export controls. Recent reporting on loopholes in AI server export controls has intensified the need for stronger supply chain security. Tag-N-Trac’s IoT-enabled tracking devices and AI-driven analytics deliver end-to-end traceability and a verifiable chain of custody. The platform ensures tamper detection, route compliance through geofencing, and automated reporting that integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise systems. This approach eliminates data silos, simplifies compliance, and provides a single source of truth for every shipment.

“Our customers rely on us to ensure their shipments arrive safely and on time,” said Venu Gutlapalliu, CDO of Tag-N-Trac. “Our advanced platform uses IoT sensors, GPS tracking, and predictive algorithms to monitor every stage of the journey, from warehouse departure to final delivery, creating a proactive, data-driven defense against loss and disruption. With proactive alerts on route deviation and AI-powered risk insights, we’re enabling shippers to stay ahead of theft, ensure compliance, and protect their most valuable insights to improve customer dissatisfaction (CoD) score.”

For businesses seeking to secure shipments during the high-risk holiday season, Tag-N-Trac provides the real-time visibility, analytics, and reliability needed to keep goods safe and customers confident across road, air, ocean, and rail logistics. Learn more at https://tagntrac.ai/about-us/resources/.

About Tag-N-Trac

Tag-N-Trac is a global leader in tracking and logistics solutions. Its RELATIVITY™ platform leverages advanced IoT and AI analytics to deliver real-time visibility and actionable insights for enterprises, cold-chain packaging companies, 3PLs, and logistics providers. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, Tag-N-Trac helps businesses secure their supply chains, ensure compliance, and protect product integrity.

