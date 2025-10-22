LayerX Becomes First Enterprise Browser Security Platform to Support OpenAI’s New Agentic Atlas Browser

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LayerX Security , the leader in enterprise browser security, today announced that it is the first browser security company to support OpenAI’s newly released agentic AI browser, ChatGPT Atlas. This milestone underscores LayerX’s continued innovation and market leadership in securing the evolving landscape of AI-driven web browsing.

As AI transforms how users interact with digital tools, the browser has emerged as the common interface for AI consumption, powering access to AI assistants like ChatGPT, AI-enabled SaaS applications, and autonomous AI agents. OpenAI’s launch of Atlas marks a new era of “agentic” AI browsers capable of taking actions on behalf of users, further solidifying the browser’s role as the gateway to AI consumption.

“It is clear that the future belongs to AI browsers,” said Or Eshed, CEO of LayerX Security. “Atlas marks the ‘iPhone moment’ of the browser industry. It is a once-in-a-30-year seismic shift that will define the future of workspace security and productivity, and of how AI is consumed by users.”

According to the LayerX 2025 AI and SaaS Data Security Report , 45% of enterprise users now access AI tools on corporate endpoints, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT leading with a 92% market share. However, AI tools have also emerged as the #1 source of data leakage, with 40% of files uploaded and 22% of text pasted into AI tools containing sensitive corporate information. In addition, 32% of data transfers between corporate and personal accounts occur through AI platforms.

LayerX’s lightweight browser extension delivers comprehensive visibility and control over all user activity in SaaS and AI tools, including access, authentication, file uploads/downloads, copy/paste actions, and text input, without disrupting the user experience. LayerX supports all major browsers and is now supporting the new wave of AI browsers: not only is LayerX the first browser security company to support Atlas, but it was also the first company to offer support for Comet (by Perplexity), Dia (acquired by Atlassian), and Genspark AI browsers.

LayerX’s support for the Atlas browser allows organizations to deploy full data protection policies and AI usage controls directly within enterprise environments, ensuring enterprise-grade security for the next generation of AI-powered browsing.

Further validating its leadership, LayerX is the only company recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in both the Secure Enterprise Browser (SEB) category as well as the AI Usage Control (AUC) category, an indicator of how LayerX is uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive AI security in the browser.

“With the advent of AI browsers like Atlas, the boundary between browsing and AI is disappearing,” added David Vaisbrud, CTO of LayerX. “LayerX is proud to secure that boundary, empowering enterprises to adopt AI safely, responsibly, and at scale.”

About LayerX



The LayerX agentless AI & Browser Security Platform protects organizations against AI, SaaS, web & data leakage risks across any browser, application, device, and identity, with no impact on user experience.

Delivered as an Enterprise Browser Extension, LayerX secures all last-mile user interactions with AI, SaaS & web applications and offers the most comprehensive visibility and enforcement capabilities for AI and browsing risks, including: shadows AI and SaaS discovery, data leakage prevention across GenAI, web and SaaS channels, protection against malicious browser extensions, protection against zero-hour web attacks, identity governance over work and personal identities, and more.

For more information, visit the LayerX website at https://www.layerxsecurity.com .

Business Contact

press@layerxsecurity.com