Progyny Expands Global Benefits to Include Pregnancy, Postpartum, and Menopause

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc . (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced the launch of its pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause programs for global employers, available starting January 1, 2026. These offerings complement the availability of the company’s existing and marketing-leading global fertility and family building offering, providing multi-national employers with a continuum of integrated services. Progyny’s localized global expertise and member-first experience are supporting unmet needs across pivotal women’s and family life stages.

Global employers are recognizing the need to offer specialized care for women in the workforce, as supported by a UK study that showed 1 in 10 working women left a job due to menopause symptoms. Progyny's platform was purpose-built for global markets, supporting members in their country-specific environment, helping them with expert support through stages of pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and midlife to optimize health, productivity, and retention. Employees uniquely have access to:

Personalized consultations and guided programs with Global Care Advocates, with maternal health, menopause, and mental health expertise.

A curated knowledge center for evidence-based education on symptoms, work-life balance, relationships, emotional well-being, and mental health.

Country-specific navigator support for local care, regulations, policies, and protections.

A GDPR-compliant platform and benefit administration tailored to meet the unique needs of different regions.

“We’ve done extensive research and heard from employers that a clear gap exists – they need local market expertise and real partnership for their employees. Progyny’s global offerings combine our recognized focus on clinical expertise with localized guidance, helping members find and connect to the right care at the right time, wherever our members live,” says Jenny Saft, General Manager of Global Markets, Progyny. “For global employers, this means a unified women’s health solution that provides expert-led human support while simplifying benefit administration across regions.”

According to a McKinsey study , closing gaps in women’s health globally could add $1 trillion to the global economy by 2040. By combining country-specific expertise with global scale, Progyny is uniquely meeting employer needs with highly sought, specialized knowledge to support employees’ needs including assistance comprehending public coverage, understanding referral requirements, and navigating leave rules. This unique approach delivers meaningful, cohesive guidance designed to support language and cultural needs.

The Progyny Global experience is multilingual, covering the most common languages spoken in more than 127 countries with the capabilities to support employees in every country around the world.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

