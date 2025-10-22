MultiCorp International, Inc. Announces that 40 Brightwater LLC has executed an Agreement that will fund MultiCorp International, Inc.

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 21, 2025, 40 Brightwater LLC executed Sales Purchase Agreement for $10,000,000,000 (ten billion USD) worth of Bitcoin (BTC) at a 90% Discount / 90% Premium which will allow plenty of leverage with PEG Global Private Equity X S.A.SICAV-RAIF's Cryptocurrency Lender.

40 Brightwater LLC also executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) on October 9, 2025 with PEG Global Private Equity X S.A.SICAV-RAIF for a 10-year loan in the amount $21,000,000,000 (twenty-one billion USD), secured by $21,000,000,000 (twenty-one billion USD) in Standby LCs from a top 10 European Bank and a $100,000,000 (one hundred million USD) deposit into Oaktree Capital’s Escrow (fully refundable). The closing is scheduled on October 31,

2025.

Multicorp International, Inc. (OTC Markets PINK: MCIC) shall receive $10,000,000,000 (ten billion USD) of the$21,000,000,000 (twenty-one billion USD) PEG Global Private Equity X S.A.SICAV-RAIFloan to 40 Brightwater LLC. This will strengthen Multicorp International Inc.’s business plans capabilities as well as its alliance with 40 Brightwater LLC's Global Financial Consortium inclusive of Airavata Developers Corporation which has expanded immediate access to A rated credit collateral from a top 10 European Bank secured by Assigned Banked Funds which will also further secure the previously announced financings fromEdwards Capital N.A. correspondent bank.

About MultiCorp International, Inc.:

(https://multicorpinternational.com/)

MultiCorp International, Inc., a diversified leader in health, energy, and agriculture, announces a series of strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating its growth and expanding its market presence. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures and acquisitions, is fortifying its organizational infrastructure, and is preparing for significant advancements in the stock market.

About Partners Global Equity Group:

(www.partnersglobalequitygroup.com)

We, at Partners Global Equity Group, have a unique investment approach, providing transformational capital and expertise at key inflection points. We seek to deliver outstanding partnership to our companies and generate outperforming returns for our investors. With US $95 Billion of capital (AUM), we are one of the largest and most active private equity firms in the world with a platform that spans private equity, venture capital and credit. The Partners Global Equity Group is a leading, large, independent global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals.

About Airavata Developers Corporation:

(www.airavata-corp.com)

Airavata Developers Corporation is a prominent international construction firm that has carved a niche for itself in the design and construction of commercial and industrial infrastructure. With a commitment to excellence, we specialize in a wide array of services that encompass every phase of the construction process, including comprehensive pre-construction planning, meticulous project management, and effective general contracting. Each of these services is tailored to meet the specific needs and demands of our diverse clientele, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed their expectations. At the helm of the organization are the highly respected Principal Partners, Alan Khara who serves as the Chief Executive Director and Chairman, and David D. Brannon, the Executive Financial Director. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the company. Airavata Developers Corporation has set forth an ambitious goal of continually investing in the latest advancements in construction techniques and environmental sustainability to ensure that its infrastructure not only meets current industry standards but also anticipates future demands.

About Edwards Capital N.A. LLC:

(https://www.edwardscapital.ca/)

Edwards Capital is a private Family Office focused on comprehensive, proactive, and robust solutions in the enhancement of private wealth based on strategic initiatives in and approaches to specific asset classes and financial markets. The Office is dedicated to pursuing optimal bespoke solutions to achieve the best outcomes with consistent results.

About 40 Brightwater LLC:

40 Brightwater LLC is a private holding company focusing specifically on acquiring private entities and merging its holdings with public companies by leveraging its financial network and resources through its Managing Member, President & CEO Shannon Newby. Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. Any offer will be made only through a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus as part of an effective registration statement.

Contact Information: J. A. Coleman, (j.a.coleman1512@gmail.com)

This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or a solicitation to purchase securities. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations and could differ materially from actual events.