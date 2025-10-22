BioRestorative Strengthens Commercial Leadership with Appointment of Crystal Romano as Head of Global Commercial Operations to Accelerate Growth of Cell-Based Product Portfolio

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative”, “BRTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRTX ), a regenerative medicine innovator focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, today announced that Crystal Romano has joined its management team. In her role, Ms. Romano will be responsible for leading BioRestorative’s global commercial operations and innovation.

A seasoned executive with over 19 years of progressive leadership in the medical, aesthetics, and regenerative industries, Ms. Romano is recognized for her expertise in product development and innovation, commercialization, sales and account management, clinical and product training, and navigating patent and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations. Ms. Romano has held pivotal roles at leading organizations, including Cartessa and Lumenis, where she spearheaded medical aesthetics product innovation, development, and commercialization. Most recently, as Head of Innovation and Emerging Technologies at Cartessa, she successfully conceptualized, developed, and brought over 11 new products and a biologics line to commercialization in less than two years. She began her career at Integra LifeSciences and MiMedx, where she made notable contributions to their placental and amniotic biologics product lines. Ms. Romano holds a Bachelor of Arts dual major in Psychology & Sociology and a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Crystal at a pivotal inflection point for BioRestorative, as we expand our commercial footprint and unlock near-term revenue opportunities across our cell-based product platforms,” said Lance Alstodt, BioRestorative’s Chief Executive Officer. “Crystal’s dedication and passion have already made a lasting impact on the evolution of the aesthetics and regenerative medicine sectors, and we look forward to seeing her influence continue to shape the industry’s future as a key member of our team.”

Ms. Romano’s appointment underscores BioRestorative’s commitment to accelerating commercialization and driving shareholder value through strategic leadership in high-growth regenerative markets. “I’m thrilled to join BioRestorative at such an important moment,” said Ms. Romano. “Cell-based regenerative solutions are advancing at an extraordinary pace, and lasting success will depend on pairing cutting-edge science with the right go-to-market strategy to move new ideas from inception to launch and scale-out. I’m looking forward to partnering with our team and customers to advance growth and unlock new value.”

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we also operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Investigational New Drug (“IND”) clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.

• BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial product, formulated and manufactured using our cGMP ISO-7 certified clean room, is a cell-based secretome containing exosomes, proteins and growth factors. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via IND-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering FDA approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

Direct: (646) 274-3580

Email: skilmer@biorestorative.com