Innovation in Insurance Industry Analysis Report 2025: How Leading Companies are Innovating Across the Insurance Value Chain

Insurance companies should focus on AI-enhanced customer experiences, leveraging generative AI for improved efficiency and exploring crypto-specific insurance to meet growing demand. Embracing these innovations is crucial to remaining competitive and appealing to younger, tech-savvy demographics.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovation in Insurance 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discusses some of the ways insurance companies are innovating across the insurance value chain. In addition to regional general and life insurance overviews, the report discusses some leading themes and topics in the industry. Key themes mentioned in this report include artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cyber insurance, embedded insurance, parametric insurance, electric vehicles, blockchain, and the metaverse.

In 2025, the insurance industry continues to witness a rapid technological transformation, with a growing emphasis on leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and other cutting-edge technologies as part of their digital evolution. These advancements are not only enhancing customer experiences but also enabling insurance providers to connect with younger and more diverse demographics globally. Failure to embrace these innovations, driven by industry frontrunners, may result in insurance companies lagging behind in the competitive landscape.

  • AI adoption in insurance is progressing cautiously. Consumers see value in AI's efficiency-especially 24/7 availability and faster claims-but remain wary when it acts without human oversight. Trust improves significantly when AI is used to assist rather than replace human agents. Insurers face challenges including limited in-house expertise, low consumer trust, and slow adoption, yet optimism remains high for AI's long-term role in enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.
  • Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT are delivering value in customer service, with over 70% of users satisfied with chatbot accuracy. Insurers can harness this to improve efficiency and response times across claims and support.
  • With 41.9% of global consumers open to buying crypto insurance, demand is strongest for protection against theft and custody risks. Insurers must tailor offerings to crypto-native platforms and consider modular, blockchain-specific cover.

  • Identify areas across the insurance value chain where innovation is taking place and taking effect.
  • Benchmark your innovative efforts compared to leaders within specific areas of development.
  • Understand the positive effects that innovation and new product development are having on clients and consumers in the insurance industry.

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Overview

3. Artificial Intelligence

4. Generative AI

5. Agentic AI

6. Cyber Insurance

7. Cloud Computing

8. Climate

9. Embedded Insurance

10. Crypto

11. Metaverse and Blockchain

12. Electric Vehicles

13. Demographics

14. Appendix

  • N2uitive
  • LexisNexis
  • Aon
  • bolttech
  • AIA
  • Sedgwick
  • Counterpart
  • Neutrinos
  • Linqura
  • QIC
  • Aviva
  • CyberCube
  • K2 Cyber
  • Liberty Mutual
  • AXA
  • Microsoft
  • FM Global
  • Tokio Marine
  • Floodbase
  • Yokahu
  • Ant Bank
  • Alipay
  • Qover
  • Relm Insurance
  • BDIC
  • Marsh
  • Roojai
  • SunCar Technology
  • Roadzen
  • Simple Energy

