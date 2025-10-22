Global Bancassurance Market Report 2025: Key Business Lines, Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Challenges, Regulatory Developments, and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Global Bancassurance Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The '2025 Global Bancassurance Market Report' provides a comprehensive examination of the global and regional bancassurance sectors. Offering an in-depth analysis, it delves into key performance indicators such as written premiums and claims from 2020-24, with projections for 2025-29. The report explores global and regional bancassurance landscapes, covering key business lines, emerging trends, market drivers, challenges, regulatory developments, and technological advancements shaping the industry.

The competitive landscape is meticulously analyzed, providing an overview and comparative analysis of leading companies and insurance markets' premium and profitability trends across different regions. By synthesizing research, modeling, and analytic expertise, the report furnishes insurers with critical insights into local and global bancassurance markets.

Key Highlights

Critical insights and dynamics of the bancassurance market.

Analysis of prominent market trends in the bancassurance sector.

Exploration of growth and profitability challenges.

Comparative analysis of leading banks in the sector.

In-depth study of regional market performances.

Insights into future growth trends and market outlook.

Scope

Historical values of global and regional bancassurance markets for 2020-24, and projections for 2025-29.

Comprehensive analysis and forecasts for regional bancassurance markets up till 2029.

Identification of key market trends within the global bancassurance space.

Rankings, revenues, and market capitalization analysis of top international and regional banks, detailing the competitive landscape.

Reasons to Buy

Data-driven basis for making strategic business decisions involving historical and forecast market information related to global and regional bancassurance markets.

Gain deeper insights into the competitive landscape and top 20 regional markets.

Understand the underlying dynamics, new trends, and growth prospects of the global and regional bancassurance markets.

Identify crucial regulatory shifts affecting market expansion.

Spot growth opportunities within key regional markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Market Trends

Global Overview

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Americas

Appendix

Companies Featured

JPMorgan Chase

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

Agricultural Bank of China

China Construction Bank

Bank of America

Bank of China

Citigroup

HSBC Holdings

BNP Paribas

Banco Santander

The Goldman Sachs Group

Wells Fargo

Societe Generale

Credit Agricole

Morgan Stanley

Sberbank Rossii

Royal Bank of Canada

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

BBVA

Groupe BPCE

