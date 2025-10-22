PRM Opens Florida's First Center of Excellence for Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain

Miami, FL, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine’s (PRM) has announced the opening of Florida's first Center of Excellence for Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain, led by Dr. Robyn Power, MD, a fellowship-trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon. Located in Miami and expanding to serve the greater West Palm Beach area, the center offers advanced endometriosis excision surgery, fertility-focused care, and a comprehensive, whole-body treatment model.

Dr. Power brings extensive expertise in treating endometriosis, pelvic pain, and fertility-related conditions. She completed a competitive fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at the University of Tennessee, where she trained in complex laparoscopic procedures such as pelvic sidewall excision and presacral neurectomy—techniques essential for addressing deep infiltrating endometriosis.

Known for her empathetic and collaborative care style, Dr. Power emphasizes the importance of understanding each patient's unique experience. She notes that pelvic floor dysfunction, nerve-related pain, and inflammation often accompany endometriosis and require a comprehensive treatment strategy. This approach aligns with PRM's care model, which integrates preoperative preparation, minimally invasive excision, and postoperative rehabilitation to achieve lasting relief.

Dr. Power is also trained in balancing pain relief with fertility preservation. She collaborates closely with reproductive endocrinologists to ensure that surgical timing, techniques, and outcomes support each patient's fertility goals.

The PRM Center of Excellence offers:

Advanced excision surgery for all forms of endometriosis

Fertility-preserving surgical techniques

Collaborative care with fertility specialists

Access to the PRM Protocol™, a proprietary pelvic pain treatment plan supporting patients before and after surgery

A compassionate environment that validates pelvic pain and centers patients in every decision

Dr. Power is now seeing patients at both of PRM's Florida locations, serving individuals throughout West Palm Beach, Miami, and the surrounding region. Common symptoms treated include chronic pelvic pain, painful periods (dysmenorrhea), pain with sex (dyspareunia), pain with bowel movements or urination, pain during ovulation, infertility due to endometriosis, pelvic floor dysfunction, and deep infiltrating endometriosis.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM)

PRM is a national, multi-disciplinary physician practice specializing in the treatment of chronic pelvic pain—a condition affecting 15% of women and 10% of men. Founded in 2017, PRM delivers care through its proprietary, office-based PRM Protocol™, a non-surgical treatment series designed to safely and effectively relieve pain from conditions such as endometriosis, pelvic floor dysfunction, and post-surgical pelvic pain. Led by Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, a leading physiatrist in pelvic pain, and CEO Dr. Gautam Shrikhande, a Harvard- and Columbia-trained vascular surgeon, PRM has grown to serve patients in 14 markets nationwide. With a commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, PRM’s National Centers of Excellence drive ongoing patent care for endometriosis, education, and advanced diagnostics to improve outcomes in this underserved area of medicine.

Learn more at www.pelvicrehabilitation.com.