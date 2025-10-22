India Beer and Cider Market Insights Report 2025: Demand for Low-/No-alcohol Beers is Gaining Traction, Stressing the Increasing Consumer Inclination Towards Health and Wellness

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Beer and Cider Market Insights 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Beer and cider market insights report provides detailed data and textual analysis of the beer and cider sector and the report contains introduction, category and segment insights, company and brand insights, distribution insights, packaging insights, consumer insights, recommendations and appendix sections.



Scope

The demand for low-/no-alcohol beers is gaining traction, stressing the increasing consumer inclination towards health and wellness. Consumers are opting for healthier lifestyle choices to improve their wellbeing.

Positive economic conditions and increasing disposable incomes mean that consumers are increasingly selecting premium-positioned beer and cider products.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Industry Snapshot

Sector Snapshot

Beer & Cider Volume and Value Growth Projections

Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth

Category and Segment Insight

Beer & Cider Winners and Losers

Beer Category Overview

Beer Type Evolution

Flavor Dynamics - Beer

Craft Beer Segment Dynamics

Cider Category Overview

Price Segmentation

Alcoholic-Strength Segment Dynamics

Beer: Emerging Trends & Opportunities

Company and Brand Insight

Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics

Leading Company Profiles

Tier 2 Companies - Key Callouts

Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics

Brand Spotlight Case Studies - How to Win

Brand Spotlight Case Studies - What to Learn

Mergers & Acquisitions Activity 2024

Job Analytics - Themes Evolution

Job Analytics - Total Jobs

Global Patent Filings

Distribution Insight

Beer & Cider Channel Dynamics

Beer & Cider Sub-Channel Dynamics

Price Point Analysis

Packaging Insight

External Packaging Influences

Packaging Snapshot

Packaging Material Snapshot

Packaging Type Snapshot

Consumer Insight

Key Drivers Influencing Beer & Cider Consumption

Wellbeing

Premiumization & Indulgence

Novel & Experimental

Actionable Insights

Actionable Insights

Targeting Emerging Segments and Trends

Appendix

Companies Featured

United Breweries

Carlsberg India

AB InBev India

Som Distillery & Brewery

B9 Beverages

Inbrew Beverages

Mohan Meakin

KALS Group

SNJ India

Divan Breweries

