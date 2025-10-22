Counter-Drone Technology Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Key Market Opportunities in Defense Due to the Growing UAV Threats

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence - Counter-Drone Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Counter-Drone Technologies essential in the defense industry, as a successful drone attack can have severe strategic and financial consequences. To overcome drone attacks, companies, nations, and militaries are increasingly adopting a collaborative approach. This approach involves acquisitions, sharing information on threats with their allies, and reporting attempted breaches to improve counter-drone postures.



This report explores emergent trends within the C-UAS market, examining use cases and the implementation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and directed energy weapons, and what challenges must be considered in pursuing effective strategies for brand building in this market.



C-UAS are essential defense assets The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has gathered pace in recent years, with most states having access to some form of UAV platform. As new technologies such as AI and drone swarms mature, UAVs have become increasingly important in the fields of defense and security. To counter this emerging threat, investment in cutting-edge Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) capabilities is essential. The commercialization of drones is a key driver in the C-UAS market, with technological advances lowering the costs of acquiring drones, thereby increasing access.

This has led to wider commercial and governmental proliferation, which itself necessitates the development and procurement of C-UAS in a variety of defense, commercial, and law enforcement roles. In an increasingly multi-polar world, investment in defensive C-UAS capabilities will only accelerate. Throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both sides have deployed UAVs extensively, with amateur footage of drone deployment becoming a major symbol of the conflict in international media.

The Ukrainian military's meticulously planned Operation Spiderweb assault in June 2025 was a series of successful covert drone attacks deep inside Russian territory, which, according to Ukrainian sources, damaged or destroyed at least 41 Russian military jets, including several Tupolev-95 strategic bombers. The raids served not only as a major propaganda victory but as an acute reminder that, given the focus on the development and advancement of drone technology, it is likely that the cultivation and procurement of robust C-UAS systems capable of countering a range of UAV threats (Groups 1-5) will be essential.

Furthermore, the potential for the weaponization of commercially available small UAS (sUAS), such as the installation of grenades and mortars on recreational quadcopters as seen in Ukraine, will continue to drive capable C-UAS systems on all scales.



