Australia Beer and Cider Market Insights 2025: Growing Health Concerns are Causing Consumers to Demand Zero-alcohol and Low-alcohol Products

Beer and cider market insights report provides detailed data and textual analysis of the beer and cider sector and the report contains introduction, category and segment insights, company and brand insights, distribution insights, packaging insights, consumer insights, recommendations and appendix sections.



Key insights and drivers behind the beer and cider market performance

Scope

Growing health concerns are causing consumers to moderate or avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages, including beer and cider. This is creating demand for zero-alcohol and low-alcohol products

The growing cost-of-living crisis and uncertain economic conditions are forcing consumers to spend less on discretionary items. Consumers are opting for low-priced and discounted offerings to meet their budgets.

The country's GDP is anticipated to grow by 1.6% in 2025, due to slow-paced recovery, before expanding by 2.1% in 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Industry Snapshot

Sector Snapshot

Beer & Cider Volume and Value Growth Projections

Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth

Category and Segment Insight

Beer & Cider Winners and Losers

Beer Category Overview

Beer Type Evolution

Flavor Dynamics - Beer

Craft Beer Segment Dynamics

Cider Category Overview

Cider Type Evolution

Flavor Dynamics - Cider

Brand vs. Private Label Dynamics

Price Segmentation

Alcoholic-Strength Segment Dynamics

Beer: Emerging Trends & Opportunities

Cider: Emerging Trends & Opportunities

Company and Brand Insight

Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics

Leading Company Profiles

Tier 2 Companies - Key Callouts

Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics

Brand Spotlight Case Studies - How to Win

Brand Spotlight Case Studies - What to Learn

Mergers & Acquisitions Activity 2024

Job Analytics - Themes Evolution

Job Analytics - Total Jobs

Global Patent Filings

Distribution Insight

Beer & Cider Channel Dynamics

Beer & Cider Sub-Channel Dynamics

Price Point Analysis

Packaging Insight

Packaging Snapshot

Packaging Material Snapshot

Packaging Type Snapshot

Consumer Insight

Key Drivers Influencing Beer & Cider Consumption

Moderation & Avoidance

Environmental Responsibility

Digital Lifestyles

Actionable Insights

Targeting Emerging Segments and Trends

Appendix

Companies Featured

Carlton & United Breweries

Lion

Coopers

Drinkworks Australia

Coca-Cola Amatil

Good Drinks Australia

Aldi

The Hills Cider Company

Woolworths Australia

Willie Smiths Organic Cidery

