Australia Beer and Cider Market Insights 2025: Growing Health Concerns are Causing Consumers to Demand Zero-alcohol and Low-alcohol Products

Beer and cider market insights report provides detailed data and textual analysis of the beer and cider sector and the report contains introduction, category and segment insights, company and brand insights, distribution insights, packaging insights, consumer insights, recommendations and appendix sections.
Key insights and drivers behind the beer and cider market performance
Scope
- Growing health concerns are causing consumers to moderate or avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages, including beer and cider. This is creating demand for zero-alcohol and low-alcohol products
- The growing cost-of-living crisis and uncertain economic conditions are forcing consumers to spend less on discretionary items. Consumers are opting for low-priced and discounted offerings to meet their budgets.
- The country's GDP is anticipated to grow by 1.6% in 2025, due to slow-paced recovery, before expanding by 2.1% in 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Industry Snapshot
- Sector Snapshot
- Beer & Cider Volume and Value Growth Projections
- Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth
Category and Segment Insight
- Beer & Cider Winners and Losers
- Beer Category Overview
- Beer Type Evolution
- Flavor Dynamics - Beer
- Craft Beer Segment Dynamics
- Cider Category Overview
- Cider Type Evolution
- Flavor Dynamics - Cider
- Brand vs. Private Label Dynamics
Price Segmentation
- Alcoholic-Strength Segment Dynamics
- Beer: Emerging Trends & Opportunities
- Cider: Emerging Trends & Opportunities
Company and Brand Insight
- Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics
- Leading Company Profiles
- Tier 2 Companies - Key Callouts
- Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics
- Brand Spotlight Case Studies - How to Win
- Brand Spotlight Case Studies - What to Learn
Mergers & Acquisitions Activity 2024
- Job Analytics - Themes Evolution
- Job Analytics - Total Jobs
- Global Patent Filings
Distribution Insight
- Beer & Cider Channel Dynamics
- Beer & Cider Sub-Channel Dynamics
- Price Point Analysis
- Packaging Insight
- Packaging Snapshot
- Packaging Material Snapshot
- Packaging Type Snapshot
Consumer Insight
- Key Drivers Influencing Beer & Cider Consumption
- Moderation & Avoidance
- Environmental Responsibility
- Digital Lifestyles
- Actionable Insights
- Targeting Emerging Segments and Trends
- Appendix
Companies Featured
- Carlton & United Breweries
- Lion
- Coopers
- Drinkworks Australia
- Coca-Cola Amatil
- Good Drinks Australia
- Aldi
- The Hills Cider Company
- Woolworths Australia
- Willie Smiths Organic Cidery
